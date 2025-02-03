ShoeFy 价格 (SHOE)
今天 ShoeFy (SHOE) 的实时价格为 0.00106372 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。SHOE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
ShoeFy 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.21K USD
- ShoeFy 当天价格变化为 -18.76%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 SHOE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 SHOE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，ShoeFy 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000245636682826843。
在过去30天内，ShoeFy 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0003487576。
在过去60天内，ShoeFy 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0003080902。
在过去90天内，ShoeFy 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0000665390628817374。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000245636682826843
|-18.76%
|30天
|$ -0.0003487576
|-32.78%
|60天
|$ -0.0003080902
|-28.96%
|90天
|$ -0.0000665390628817374
|-5.88%
ShoeFy 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.03%
-18.76%
-19.72%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
ShoeFy is an innovative decentralized platform that combines Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and Fungible Tokens (FT). It is a futuristic NFT project that utilizes cutting-edge DeFi tools to maximize returns. ShoeFy can amplify the NFTs potential by including both farming and staking to generate passive income. ShoeFy will have two tokens namely, $SHOE(ERC-20), the native Fungible Token and sNFTs (ERC-721) which are randomly generated on-chain. Each NFT is an algorithmically programmed unique digital shoe on the platform. Shoebeasts (Shoe collectors) can flex their new digital sneakers on Snapchat and other apps. ShoeFy provides special shoe racks for your digital kicks, and when you (the shoebeast) stake them on the platform, you can earn passive income in the form of $Shoe tokens. The project is led by a team of experienced blockchain venture capitalists, creative NFT developers, and top-tier marketing experts spanning from Europe to Canada and onto South Korea & Thailand in SE Asia. ShoeFy has a long-term vision to innovate and evolve over time. ShoeFy will tap into the different ecosystems of Gaming, Collectibles, and establish a presence in the metaverse, with digital kicks that are unique. Later this will lead to expansion to different other merchandise, partnering with reputable fashion brands. ShoeFy is about to drop the most exhilarating collection of digital kicks on the market, be ready to cop or mint when the announcement comes. NFT and DeFi markets are launching into the sky of the limitless future digital world, and we have just the shoes you need for this journey.
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
