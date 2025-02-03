什么是Shibaken Finance (SHIBAKEN)

"Shibaken is a community-first decentralized finance platform; developing tokens within incentivized ecosystems of trade. Finding unique solutions to practical problems, we are experts at developing meta-level use cases for our tokens; like biodiversity protection, or securing public stakeholder interest through asset tokenization. We specialize in serving communities requiring investments in food, energy and water security. SHIBAK is the primary ecosystem token and is deflationary, with a unique “wildfire” token burn, and a 2% auto-distribution to holders. Other developments include a cross-chain bridge, yield farm, staking platform, and a swap platform to help holders of failed tokens recover their losses. Our first "next tier" token called Shibaken Bomb (sBOMB) introduces a simple gaming function to reward holders and automates funding for continuous development and charitable giving."

