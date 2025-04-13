Shiba Saga 价格 (SHIA)
今天 Shiba Saga (SHIA) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 23.56K USD。SHIA 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Shiba Saga 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Shiba Saga 当天价格变化为 +5.34%
- 其循环供应量为 280.08M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 SHIA兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 SHIA 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Shiba Saga 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Shiba Saga 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Shiba Saga 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Shiba Saga 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+5.34%
|30天
|$ 0
|-61.20%
|60天
|$ 0
|-68.40%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Shiba Saga 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.83%
+5.34%
-46.56%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
At the core of the Shiba Saga game collection are many classic and casual games you already know and love, but with Shiba as a main character. Games in the collection share an on-chain interconnected system where users can earn and spend the same $SHIA token across every game and with every new release. In addition, a character/collectible (NFT) unlocked in one game, will have its counterpart unlocked in the other games. Shiba gets pulled into the ShiaVerse, experience VR like never before. After the release of our first batch of games from the Saga, our team will start full production on the ShiaVerse, a VR metaverse where the NFTs collected by our users in the Saga games will truly come to life. SHIBA SAGA NFTS: You can own a unique piece of the Shiba Saga with Shiba Saga NFTs! In the collection of games from the Saga, the ShiaVerse and through community platforms, Shiba Saga will offer NFTs. Made by both our team and the community. NFTs in the Saga will initially consist of characters, props and items. As a new player you get a free starter pack so you can start playing and earning right away! STAKING $SHIA : Stake $SHIA now to gain rewards and voting power. The ability to stake $SHIA (for rewards) is already available and guarantees a reward multiplier for those that stake their $SHIA before launch-day. Staking $SHIA will reward you with more $SHIA and exclusive in-game and community collectibles (NFTs). Additionally, staking more $SHIA will give you more voting power on the direction of the project.
