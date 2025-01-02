什么是Shezmu (SHEZMU)

Shezmu is an elastic-supply protocol built synergistically with NFT secondary markets to allow for a hyper liquid ecosystem. On the protocol, participants must burn their Shezmu coins to join the ranks of the esteemed Guardians. The Shezmu used to acquire Guardian NFTs are burned during the minting process automatically by the Protocol. This enhances scarcity as the net token supply decreases with each transaction. This in turn effectively adds value to each Guardian's role as more Shezmu community members participate as circulating supply diminishes over time.This is a first mover in terms of how tokens being burned, NFT mints, and emissions work together synergistically.

