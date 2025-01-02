Sharbi 价格 ($SHARBI)
今天 Sharbi ($SHARBI) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 446.13K USD。$SHARBI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Sharbi 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 6.90K USD
- Sharbi 当天价格变化为 +10.92%
- 其循环供应量为 74.97B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 $SHARBI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 $SHARBI 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Sharbi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Sharbi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Sharbi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Sharbi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+10.92%
|30天
|$ 0
|+19.20%
|60天
|$ 0
|+21.52%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Sharbi 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+3.94%
+10.92%
+31.79%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? We are a community-owned, multichain cryptocurrency built on Arbitrum, Ethereum and soon Shibarium. Sharbi is a token that rewards holders with USDC. A MEME 2.0 community token, we provide on-going USDC rewards to holders and the power of a decentralized WEB3 community forging our path forward. What makes your project unique? P2H (Pay to Hold) Concept: An innovative approach where holding the token itself becomes a source of income. Decentralization: The token champions the ideals of decentralization and inclusivity. Cross-chain Utility: Sharbi operates on three blockchains, establishing its own robust eco-system. Full Circulation Supply: All of Sharbi's supply is in circulation across all chains, ensuring full transparency and safety for traders. Reward Boost: The presence on multiple blockchains enhances the rewards paid out to holders. Sharbi University: Beyond just a traditional educational platform, Sharbi University encompasses a plethora of features including insightful articles and guides, comprehensive video reviews, meticulous token analyses, a curated hall of fame for standout tokens, a centralized hub for AMAs, and much more. With a unique tokenomics system that rewards holders directly from every transaction, Sharbi has already redistributed over $700,000 back to its community. The token's alignment with platforms like Shibarium University underscores its commitment to informed decision-making and community education. History of your project. Launched in January 2023, Sharbi surfaced as a community token with a mission of democratizing finance. Gaining swift momentum, not just as a meme token, Sharbi debuted an NFT collection with undisclosed future utilities and cemented an elite partnership with @fcfpay. The Sharbi rewards card, a notable milestone, was introduced, facilitating users to expend their rewards effortlessly in real-world contexts. What’s next for your project? CMC Verification: Sharbi is making strides towards having its supply verified on CoinMarketCap (CMC), a significant mark of transparency in the crypto world. Decentralized Governance: The DAO initiative for community-driven decisions. Educational Initiatives: Rebranding of Sharbi University to Shibarium University as an educational cornerstone. Shibarium Launch: Incorporating unique contract functionalities and a planned Shib burn. Branding: Filed trademarks for brand recognition and influence. What can your token be used for? Financial Rewards: Monetary benefits from every trade for holders. Rewards Card Usage: Utilizing the Sharbi rewards card to spend accumulated rewards in diverse outlets. Educational Resource: Shibarium University as a foundational element for community enlightenment. Partnerships: Collaboration with industry stalwarts like @fcfpay. Community Governance: The DAO empowers each token holder in crucial decision-making. Cross-chain Dynamics: Sharbi's tenure on Ethereum, Arbitrum, and the soon-to-be-launched Shibarium amplifies its dedication to multi-chain functionality.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 $SHARBI 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 $SHARBI 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 $SHARBI 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 $SHARBI 兑换 USD
$--
|1 $SHARBI 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 $SHARBI 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 $SHARBI 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 $SHARBI 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 $SHARBI 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 $SHARBI 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 $SHARBI 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 $SHARBI 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 $SHARBI 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 $SHARBI 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 $SHARBI 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 $SHARBI 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 $SHARBI 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 $SHARBI 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 $SHARBI 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 $SHARBI 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 $SHARBI 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 $SHARBI 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 $SHARBI 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 $SHARBI 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 $SHARBI 兑换 MAD
.د.م--