Shakita Inu 价格 (SHAK)
今天 Shakita Inu (SHAK) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。SHAK 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Shakita Inu 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 129.06 USD
- Shakita Inu 当天价格变化为 -6.49%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 SHAK兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 SHAK 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Shakita Inu 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Shakita Inu 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Shakita Inu 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Shakita Inu 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-6.49%
|30天
|$ 0
|+130.48%
|60天
|$ 0
|-30.05%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Shakita Inu 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.57%
-6.49%
+10.48%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Shakita Inu, known as $SHAK The #SHIBKILLERby its community is a deflationary lotto token. It has a supply of 8.7B which is purposely much lower than most other dog coins. SHAK aims to follow in SHIB's footsteps and build utility and also aims to beat DOGE to $1. The token has 0% buy tax and 10% sell tax (4% of which is burned from the supply). With the BIG $SHAK LOTTO lucky hodlers are chosen at random with a random number generator to win prizes. The prizes go up as the price gets higher and when the price reaches $1 SHAK plans to give away $1,000,000. Shakita Inu aka $SHAK is a self proclaimed SHIB KILLER. It's tokenomics include 0% buy tax forever and 4% of every sell is burned. The supply is all circulating and constantly getting lower. It is mathematically designed to get to $1 ten times quicker than DOGE and to grow even faster than SHIB. There are constant holder giveaways in the BIG $SHAK LOTTO whereby a random holder is selected to win a prize at price milestones. The higher the price of the token gets the bigger the prize gets. When the price is $1 there will be a $1,000,000 giveaway. There is a 2D game on the way that shows SHAK jumping other its rivals DOGE and SHIB in an endless runner style game. Top scorers will also win tokens. The project intends to expand the token utility and have NFT farming amongst many other features as the community grows.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 SHAK 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 SHAK 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 SHAK 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 SHAK 兑换 USD
$--
|1 SHAK 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 SHAK 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 SHAK 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 SHAK 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 SHAK 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 SHAK 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 SHAK 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 SHAK 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 SHAK 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 SHAK 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 SHAK 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 SHAK 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 SHAK 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 SHAK 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 SHAK 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 SHAK 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 SHAK 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 SHAK 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 SHAK 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 SHAK 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 SHAK 兑换 MAD
.د.م--