什么是SENTAI (SENTAI)

SENTAI, powered by Eliza OS and IoTeX, is an innovative AI agent that achieves deep interaction with the real world through DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks). It not only perceives the environment but can also control IoT devices in real-time, creating a complete physical AI ecosystem. SENTAI's core advantages include: Real-time Learning: Continuously optimizes its decision models through ongoing access to live data streams Multi-dimensional Perception: Integrates data from various sensors for comprehensive environmental awareness Intelligent Control: Autonomously operates various IoT devices, enabling intelligent management of the physical world Decentralized Architecture: Built on IoTeX blockchain, ensuring data security and system reliability This deep integration of AI with the physical world opens new possibilities for future smart cities, industrial automation, and other domains, representing the evolution of Physical AI.

