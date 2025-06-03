Selen Ai 价格 (SELEN)
今天 Selen Ai (SELEN) 的实时价格为 0.00004319 USD。目前其市值为 $ 41.92K USD。SELEN 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Selen Ai 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Selen Ai 当天价格变化为 +1.48%
- 其循环供应量为 974.72M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 SELEN兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 SELEN 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Selen Ai 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Selen Ai 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Selen Ai 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Selen Ai 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.48%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Selen Ai 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.58%
+1.48%
-61.55%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Selen AI is an AI-powered platform on Solana, designed to enhance crypto trading and liquidity management for retail traders and token issuers. It integrates advanced tools into a user-friendly interface, enabling real-time decision-making without requiring deep technical expertise. Key features include a Volume-Sniping Engine for detecting and executing trades on liquidity surges, AI-driven copy-trading on Solana’s Zeta perpetual markets, and a Volume-Booster for market-making to improve order book depth. Additional tools like the New-Token Sniper and AI Pools-Filter use predictive models to identify high-potential tokens and low-risk liquidity pools. The SELEN token is used for accessing premium features, paying transaction fees, and participating in future DAO governance. Built-in risk management, including VaR caps and max-drawdown halts, ensures safer trading. Selen AI leverages time-series transformers and low-latency execution to provide precise, automated trading and liquidity strategies, making professional-grade tools accessible to all users.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 SELEN 兑换 VND
₫1.13654485
|1 SELEN 兑换 AUD
A$0.0000665126
|1 SELEN 兑换 GBP
￡0.0000319606
|1 SELEN 兑换 EUR
€0.0000375753
|1 SELEN 兑换 USD
$0.00004319
|1 SELEN 兑换 MYR
RM0.0001831256
|1 SELEN 兑换 TRY
₺0.0016900247
|1 SELEN 兑换 JPY
¥0.0061822166
|1 SELEN 兑换 RUB
₽0.0034063953
|1 SELEN 兑换 INR
₹0.0036979278
|1 SELEN 兑换 IDR
Rp0.7080326736
|1 SELEN 兑换 KRW
₩0.0594903379
|1 SELEN 兑换 PHP
₱0.0024048192
|1 SELEN 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.002146543
|1 SELEN 兑换 BRL
R$0.0002448873
|1 SELEN 兑换 CAD
C$0.0000591703
|1 SELEN 兑换 BDT
৳0.0052795456
|1 SELEN 兑换 NGN
₦0.0683382413
|1 SELEN 兑换 UAH
₴0.0017945445
|1 SELEN 兑换 VES
Bs0.00414624
|1 SELEN 兑换 PKR
Rs0.0121489151
|1 SELEN 兑换 KZT
₸0.0221258051
|1 SELEN 兑换 THB
฿0.001407994
|1 SELEN 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0012961319
|1 SELEN 兑换 AED
د.إ0.0001585073
|1 SELEN 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0000354158
|1 SELEN 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0003386096
|1 SELEN 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0003969161
|1 SELEN 兑换 MXN
$0.0008305437