什么是Seahorses (SEAH)

Seahorses (SEAH) is a blockchain gaming and NFT project designed to empower its community with innovative utility features. Inspired by the mystical creatures of the sea, Seahorses serves as both a gaming platform and an NFT marketplace. Seahorses : Dive into an immersive NFT gaming metaverse where players can explore enchanting underwater realms, embark on epic quests, and engage in thrilling battles. Neptune's Treasure: Unlock the potential of decentralized finance (DeFi) with a suite of financial products and services tailored to the Seahorses community, including lending, staking, and yield farming. Seahorses Marketplace: Discover and trade unique digital collectibles, artworks, and merchandise in a vibrant NFT marketplace curated exclusively for Seahorses enthusiasts. Seahorses Academy: Expand your knowledge and skills with educational resources, tutorials, and workshops offered by the Seahorses Academy, empowering users to become experts in blockchain gaming and NFTs. Led by the Seahorses Guardians, the community behind Seahorses is dedicated to fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment for enthusiasts and newcomers alike. With a commitment to innovation and community engagement, Seahorses aims to revolutionize the intersection of blockchain, gaming, and NFTs.

Seahorses (SEAH) 资源 白皮书 官网