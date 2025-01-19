Scientia 价格 (SCIE)
今天 Scientia (SCIE) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。SCIE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Scientia 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 219.35 USD
- Scientia 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 SCIE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 SCIE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Scientia 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Scientia 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Scientia 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Scientia 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|+2.85%
|60天
|$ 0
|+15.08%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Scientia 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
+4.82%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
"We face a problem today. Science funding is organized nationally, slow, and bureaucratic. Furthermore, it is often controlled by government or large corporations and not the wider Community. SCIENTIA aims to work towards changing that. The ultimate aim of the project is to establish a trust owned by the SCIENTIA Community. The SCIENTIA Trust will support basic research in academia as well as new research-oriented companies. Uniquely, it will participate in research it funded through returns from funded projects. While establishing the Trust is the long-term goal of SCIENTIA, Science and the SCIENTIA Community can already benefit from SCIENTIA via its Token. The SCIENTIA Token is an innovative token that has entered the Crypto space in October 2021. It was launched on the Binance Smart Chain and has been available on secondary markets since November 2021. SCIENTIA Token operated as an elastic supply token for much of its history, but has stopped rebasing at the beginning of 2022 due to a decision made by the SCIENTIA community. To support its goals, a transaction tax of 9.42% is applied to all transactions of the SCIENTIA Token. This transaction tax is split threefold. 3.14% go directly to the liquidity pool. The rest of the transaction tax is divided into 3 buckets: 2.09% go to science funding. At the end of each funding cycle a decision is made on the use of the science funding budget together with the SCIENTIA community. This could be a direct call for projects to be funded or funding via other funding agencies. 2.09% go towards buyback. This is where SCIENTIA returns to its holders, the SCIENTIA community over time. The final 2.09% go towards development and marketing to support the project further and can also be used to compensate the developers for their efforts. Please educate yourself about SCIENTIA and current project developments, for example in our Telegram group, our Medium Blog or our homepage, and only buy SCIENTIA Token if you fully understand it and want to support the idea of SCIENTIA and be part of the community. Do not speculate with SCIENTIA for profit as this is absolutely not its intention. Please also note that SCIENTIA is not an investment product."
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 SCIE 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 SCIE 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 SCIE 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 SCIE 兑换 USD
$--
|1 SCIE 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 SCIE 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 SCIE 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 SCIE 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 SCIE 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 SCIE 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 SCIE 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 SCIE 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 SCIE 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 SCIE 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 SCIE 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 SCIE 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 SCIE 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 SCIE 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 SCIE 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 SCIE 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 SCIE 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 SCIE 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 SCIE 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 SCIE 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 SCIE 兑换 MAD
.د.م--