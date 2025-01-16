Sauce Inu 价格 (SAUCEINU)
今天 Sauce Inu (SAUCEINU) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。SAUCEINU 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Sauce Inu 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 10.15K USD
- Sauce Inu 当天价格变化为 +13.92%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 SAUCEINU兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 SAUCEINU 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Sauce Inu 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Sauce Inu 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Sauce Inu 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Sauce Inu 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+13.92%
|30天
|$ 0
|-40.99%
|60天
|$ 0
|-34.28%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Sauce Inu 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+3.57%
+13.92%
+21.06%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? SauceInu is a community-based "INU-Themed cartoon" of the Sauce token. The project was primarily created to promote SaucerSwap and uplift users of the Hedera ecosystem. What makes your project unique? Our primary mission on Hedera is to promote the best DEX on Hedera -SaucerSwap-. Additional goals are to bring in new members from other communities by displaying the power of Hedera, and SaucerSwap in cartoon fashion, and to continually spread love and cheer to the Hedera community through positivity and sustained engagement. SauceInu is in no way officially affiliated with SaucerSwap Labs, Sauce, or xSauce. History of your project. SauceInu was distributed to reward users who stake "xSauce" as there was an initial tiered disbursement to all xSauce holders who held greater than 100 xSauce tokens. What’s next for your project? “The main goal of SauceInu is to foster a fun and interactive community in support of SaucerSwap, the leading DEX on Hedera Hashgraph.” We plan to spread these messages through cute cartoons of SauceInu with several different NFTs and other media of her and her adventures in the future. What can your token be used for? The tokens can be used for NFT, Emissions from NFT taxes will go to buybacks and then “Burned” in a unique manner by going into a 99-year Locked Liquidity pool. This decreases the circulating supply of SauceInu, and also adds value back into liquidity pools via buybacks and lastly can be played games with it's own merchandise shop in shopify.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 SAUCEINU 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 SAUCEINU 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 SAUCEINU 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 SAUCEINU 兑换 USD
$--
|1 SAUCEINU 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 SAUCEINU 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 SAUCEINU 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 SAUCEINU 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 SAUCEINU 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 SAUCEINU 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 SAUCEINU 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 SAUCEINU 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 SAUCEINU 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 SAUCEINU 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 SAUCEINU 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 SAUCEINU 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 SAUCEINU 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 SAUCEINU 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 SAUCEINU 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 SAUCEINU 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 SAUCEINU 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 SAUCEINU 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 SAUCEINU 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 SAUCEINU 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 SAUCEINU 兑换 MAD
.د.م--