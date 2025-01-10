什么是SatsBridge (SABR)

SatsBridge's mission is to support the Bitcoin ecosystem, facilitate the seamless transfer of value across different networks through cross-chain methods, and broaden the scope of economic activities for users. Additionally, it aims to simplify the process of transferring BRC20 tokens toother networks. SatsBridge's cross-chain asset bridge enables users to move BRC-20 tokens seamlessly between different blockchain networks, offering them flexibility and accessibility. This facilitates the provision of deep liquidity to the relatively illiquid market of BRC-20 tokens and creates a gateway for users unfamiliar with the BRC-20 ecosystem and its marketplaces. By utilizing SatsBridge, users can enjoy several benefits and advantages. Enhance liquidity for current BRC-20 token holders, fostering a vibrant and dynamic ecosystem. Open up various avenues of multiple types of token exchanges, such as orderbook and Automated Market Maker (AMM) systems. Tap into a fully developed portfolio of decentralized applications (dApps) associated with the ERC-20 token ecosystem, including token locking for team tokens and lending/borrowing against blue-chip BRC-20s. These benefits make SatsBridge a valuable tool for users looking to access the BRC-20 ecosystem and participate in its growth and development.

SatsBridge (SABR) 资源 白皮书 官网