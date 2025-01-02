Santa Coin 价格 (SANTA)
今天 Santa Coin (SANTA) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 224.17K USD。SANTA 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Santa Coin 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 45.53 USD
- Santa Coin 当天价格变化为 -0.49%
- 其循环供应量为 220.31T USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 SANTA兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 SANTA 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Santa Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Santa Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Santa Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Santa Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.49%
|30天
|$ 0
|-57.95%
|60天
|$ 0
|-44.79%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Santa Coin 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.93%
-0.49%
+0.66%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? Santa Coin is a philanthropic cryptocurrency that promotes the festive spirit of Christmas all year round, providing AI-powered tools to its community, supporting charitable causes, and fostering sustainable practices. What makes your project unique? Santa Coin stands out by uniquely merging the spirit of giving and the power of AI technology in the cryptocurrency space; it's a memecoin designed not just for transactions, but to provide value through AI-driven tools, while promoting a culture of philanthropy and sustainability, celebrating the joy of Christmas all year round. History of your project. Santa Coin was founded in October 2021 as an holiday memecoin originally exciting users with its P2E racing game but now evolving into a giant memecoin using a set of AI tools to excite users again. What’s next for your project? The team will focus on the development of SantaGPT, an AI tool for generating festive content and market analysis. This tool is anticipated to provide users with unique, AI-generated content, enhancing the overall user experience. What can your token be used for? Holding Santa Coin gives users access to an array of AI-powered tools, including SantaGPT, an AI tool for generating festive content and market analysis, and an AI image generator. These tools can be used by businesses, content creators, developers, and individual users alike. By owning Santa Coin, holders indirectly support charitable causes and environmental initiatives, as a portion of the project's tokenomics is allocated to these endeavors.
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
