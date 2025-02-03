Sangkara 价格 (MISA)
今天 Sangkara (MISA) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。MISA 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Sangkara 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 18.30 USD
- Sangkara 当天价格变化为 -0.03%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 MISA兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 MISA 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Sangkara 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Sangkara 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Sangkara 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Sangkara 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.03%
|30天
|$ 0
|-88.35%
|60天
|$ 0
|-79.29%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Sangkara 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
-0.03%
-1.89%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
1. Increse the Underlying Asset’s Value The asset that protects the value of the $MISA token is a productive plantation of 11.5 hectares in Central Java. The value of this asset will be increased by utilizing this land into a more profitable agricultural land. PT MSA plans to cultivate cassava plants to meet the large demand for cassava from abroad. The existing land will be used to plant cassava with superior quality seeds. PT MSA plans to establish a factory to process the cassava so that it has a suitable yield for export. This processing factory will also receive cassava products from local farmers, so that PT MSA can have a positive impact on the surrounding environment. 2. Acquire Token Exchanger Public interest in crypto investment in Indonesia has begun to increase significantly in Indonesia, especially since the government has recognized crypto as a digital asset that has become a trading commodity (Liputan6.com). The data released by the Ministry of Trade shows that every day the value of crypto transactions reaches IDR 1.5 trillion, and this is also reinforced by the growing ability of the Indonesian in creating their own tokens/coins. With the ever improving enthusiasm of the community, PT MSA intends to establish an exchange that can accommodate and distribute the coins created by the Indonesia’s own and also make this crypto investment easily accessible to investors who want to invest in crypto currency. Unlike other exchangers in Indonesia, PT $MSA will accommodate the underlying assets of token creators who wish to list their tokens with underlying assets so that PT MSA will not only become an exchanger that facilitates coins in general, but PT MSA will facilitate tokens that have an underlying asset. 3. Token Publisher In May 2021, Indonesia was ranked 5th in the world in the number of startups. The number of MSME in Indonesia is also tantalizing, reaching 65 million in 2018. Of this number, many startup companies and MSME need funds to laun
