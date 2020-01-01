Sagittarius（SAGIT）信息

Astrofolio taps into current cultural trends by referencing memes and popular narratives within the crypto space. It allows users to speculate on or invest in cryptocurrencies based on astrological signs, which is a novel approach in the crypto space.

This fusion of ancient wisdom with modern financial technology creates a unique niche for enthusiasts of both fields.

Sagittarius, the Archer 🏹, signifies the adventurous and optimistic spirit of late autumn, from mid-November to mid-December. This season is all about seeking knowledge and new experiences. 🌍 Embark on a journey with the spirited and philosophical nature of Sagittarius!