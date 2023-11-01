SafeMoo（SAFEMOO）信息

SafeMoo is the safest cow in crypto! A decentralized token with many utilities on BSC.

The SafeMoo cow has spent a long time observing the uncertain world of crypto from a galaxy far away from its home planet. Now, having had enough, it embarks on a journey to Earth. It is a hybrid of a cow, a highly developed robot, a cybernetic organism, and a technically modified biological life form. The cow has established its own token, ensuring 100% safety for all investors.

The tokenomics have been refined to allow everyone to invest with confidence, garnering attention with the goal of reaching top positions among cryptocurrencies.

Burned: 40% of Total Supply . Tax: 0%