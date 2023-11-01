SafeMoo（SAFEMOO）代币经济学
SafeMoo（SAFEMOO）信息
SafeMoo is the safest cow in crypto! A decentralized token with many utilities on BSC.
The SafeMoo cow has spent a long time observing the uncertain world of crypto from a galaxy far away from its home planet. Now, having had enough, it embarks on a journey to Earth. It is a hybrid of a cow, a highly developed robot, a cybernetic organism, and a technically modified biological life form. The cow has established its own token, ensuring 100% safety for all investors.
The tokenomics have been refined to allow everyone to invest with confidence, garnering attention with the goal of reaching top positions among cryptocurrencies.
Burned: 40% of Total Supply . Tax: 0%
SafeMoo（SAFEMOO）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 SafeMoo（SAFEMOO）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
SafeMoo（SAFEMOO）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 SafeMoo（SAFEMOO）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 SAFEMOO 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
SAFEMOO 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 SAFEMOO 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 SAFEMOO 代币的实时价格吧！
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。