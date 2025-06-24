Saakuru 价格 (SKR)
今天 Saakuru (SKR) 的实时价格为 0.00114675 USD。目前其市值为 $ 805.41K USD。SKR 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Saakuru 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Saakuru 当天价格变化为 +0.25%
- 其循环供应量为 702.34M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 SKR兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 SKR 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Saakuru 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Saakuru 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0002406552。
在过去60天内，Saakuru 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0002692515。
在过去90天内，Saakuru 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.001578640557994589。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.25%
|30天
|$ -0.0002406552
|-20.98%
|60天
|$ -0.0002692515
|-23.47%
|90天
|$ -0.001578640557994589
|-57.92%
Saakuru 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.57%
+0.25%
+9.95%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Saakuru is a consumer-centric L2 protocol with zero transaction fees based on OP Stack to create a frictionless experience for any application. Using the Saakuru Protocol alongside the Saakuru Developer Suite enables any product to add Web3 capability in just one day. The powerful and developer-friendly product suite allows a cost-efficient and seamless transition from Web2 to Web3. The Saakuru Protocol is already live & records more than 1.4 million transactions/week*, which already puts it into the top 20 public blockchains by transactions per week only nine months after network launch. This quick transaction growth is mainly influenced by its gasless nature and very fast block time. On top of that, Saakuru Labs has launched its own Developer Suite: a comprehensive set of highly interoperable modules like Mobile Wallet SDK, NFT management platform, Blockchain data API, and Gamification API, which allows products to embed essential Web3 modules directly to their products significantly reducing cost and speed for any go-to-market strategy. The Saakuru token is a multi-purpose (utility & governance) token of the Saakuru Protocol, notable for its innovative burning mechanism that methodically reduces supply through transaction fees, developer profits, and governance actions. Its demand is driven by a unique credit system that sustains a gas-less blockchain environment, enabling developers to stake SKR tokens to decrease operational costs. This model promotes active ecosystem participation, ensuring the token's utility and fostering sustainable growth.
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
