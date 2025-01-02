什么是Rustee (RUSTEE)

Rustee is a 100% community-driven token and the first official Community Takeover (CTO) project on the Kaspa ecosystem. Revived on October 12, Rustee exemplifies resilience, transparency, and decentralization. The project operates without team allocations, ensuring fair distribution and true ownership by its holders. Rustee is symbolized by a teal-and-white Australian Shepherd puppy, whose playful and adventurous spirit reflects the community’s energy and determination. Rustee’s name is also a nod to the Rust programming language, recently integrated into the Kaspa ecosystem for more efficient and scalable blockchain development, aligning the token with Kaspa’s technological advancements. As the first community-driven initiative on Kaspa, Rustee’s purpose is to inspire positivity, encourage collaboration, and foster innovation within the crypto space. The project’s mission is to empower a global community to grow and build together, promoting creativity and mutual support. Utilizing the instant finality and scalability of the Kaspa blockchain, Rustee stands as a decentralized asset uniquely driven by the strength and vision of its supporters.

