什么是RUSH (RUSH)

Rush is a Solana-based memecoin with unique, gamified distribution mechanism. Its purpose is to test limits of Solana by incentivizing active usage, mostly sending RUSH transactions to other users. 20% of supply is in locked liquidity and 75% of supply will be distributed in "Rush Race" where each wallet actively participating in $RUSH transcations (and other quests) will be eligible to claim $RUSH rewards from the pool. Rush race will have multiple rounds and each round will have slightly different rules, potentially rewarding other activities apart from sending $RUSH. The main message of RUSH is to promote speed, simplicity and scalability of Solana blockchain. We hope to attract more people to learn about and use Solana. 2.5% of RUSH supply is dedicated for marketing and includes potential airdrops to active Solana communities, viral videos, memes and marvel comic inspired lore. We will not pay for shillers or fake accounts. 2.5% of RUSH is allocated to RUSH team as a reward if RUSH becomes a success. RUSH team prefers to stay anonymous for now.

