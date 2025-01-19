Rorschach 价格 (ROR)
今天 Rorschach (ROR) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。ROR 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Rorschach 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 4.62 USD
- Rorschach 当天价格变化为 -0.74%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ROR兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ROR 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Rorschach 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Rorschach 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Rorschach 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Rorschach 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.74%
|30天
|$ 0
|-13.82%
|60天
|$ 0
|-3.30%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Rorschach 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
-0.74%
+1.31%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Rorschach is a token launched as a test of the WAGMI deployer that quickly became an experimental community token on Base network bootstrapped on Farcaster with the goal of helping to give a voice to builders, artists, and creators. In the first 24 hours we gained 150 community members who are all looking to make a difference for "the nobodies", an affectionate term for people with smaller voices on social media who have something to offer to the world of crypto and just need an amplifier to get their ideas out to the world. Through a series of experiments on social media, the Rorschach community is finding ways to help elevate each other and the broader community. The first experiment is having artists submit a Rorschach or Base themed piece which we list to mint on the project's Zora collection. Artists choose the mint price, 90% goes to the artist and 10% goes to buy back ROR tokens using a Splits distributor contract. The community and dev help share that artists work and the rest of their portfolio, with the goal of getting their work seen by the world. Rorschach was fair launched on WAGMI with 100% of the tokens put into liquidity and no allocations for team members or other people. Everyone who bought Rorschach on the ground floor did so because they wanted a sense of community and believed in the project. At the time of writing, 11.06% of the supply was burned by community members who purchased the tokens themselves in the first 24 hours of trading. Further burns may be done if they are determined to be in line with community goals.
