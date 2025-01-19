Rootstock Smart Bitcoin 价格 (RBTC)
今天 Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) 的实时价格为 104,245 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。RBTC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Rootstock Smart Bitcoin 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 689.44K USD
- Rootstock Smart Bitcoin 当天价格变化为 +1.19%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 RBTC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 RBTC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Rootstock Smart Bitcoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +1,227.47。
在过去30天内，Rootstock Smart Bitcoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +11,680.0476290000。
在过去60天内，Rootstock Smart Bitcoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +13,059.8240245000。
在过去90天内，Rootstock Smart Bitcoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +35,636.91301801904。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +1,227.47
|+1.19%
|30天
|$ +11,680.0476290000
|+11.20%
|60天
|$ +13,059.8240245000
|+12.53%
|90天
|$ +35,636.91301801904
|+51.94%
Rootstock Smart Bitcoin 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.61%
+1.19%
+11.79%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
RSK is the first open-source smart contract platform with a 2-way peg to Bitcoin that also rewards the Bitcoin miners via merge-mining, allowing them to actively participate in the Smart Contract revolution. RSK goal is to add value and functionality to the Bitcoin ecosystem by enabling smart-contracts, near instant payments and higher-scalability. The project has been conceived with the following principles in mind: Bitcoin Friendly We believe in Bitcoin. We support the Bitcoin community and we want to continue the legacy of Bitcoin´s pioneers. The lack of turing-complete smart-contracts capabilities may become an obstacle to Bitcoin´s growth to it´s full potential. RSK provides the missing technical needs, as a blockchain with a 2way peg to Bitcoin. As RSK does not mint, nor has pre-mined coins, then it has no speculative value and does not compete with Bitcoin. Security The security of RSK is our main priority. RSK´s blockchain is secured by merge-mining, which means that we can achieve the same security as Bitcoin in terms of double-spend prevention and settlement finality. The 2way peg security will first rely in a federation holding custody of bitcoins, and later switch to an automatic peg, when the community accepts the security trade-offs of the automatic peg. Scalability RSK can scale far beyond Bitcoin in its current state. RSK scales to 100 transaction per second (same level as Paypal) without sacrificing decentralization and reducing storage and bandwidth usage using probabilistic verification and fraud proofs, as well as blockchain sharding techniques. Instant Payments Since the creation of Bitcoin there has been a race for faster transaction confirmations. Instant payments allow new use cases, such as retail store payments, and transactions in online games. RSK carefully chosen parameters and new theoretical protocols (such as DECOR+GHOST) allow creating blocks at 10 seconds average interval, with low stale block rate, and no additional centralization incentives.
