RoOLZ（GODL）代币经济学

RoOLZ（GODL）代币经济学

深入了解 RoOLZ（GODL），包括其代币供应、分配模型以及实时市场数据。
USD

RoOLZ（GODL）信息

What is RoOLZ?

RoOLZ Studios is combining the fast growing Anime Market, with short-form Mobile Videos and Mobile Apps on TON and Telegram.

As a studio, RoOLZ has produced online Series with 3B+ views on socials. This year, its NFT collection (#10 all-time on GetGems) and Anime Series (20M+ Views) was released. RoOLZ’ TON-native app has 10M+ active users.

RoOLZ is just the start. Fuelled by their mission to change entertainment, together, they are building a fan-owned entertainment studio where fans and creators collaborate and share in the success backed by the $GODL Token.

$GODL is the Token that the community uses to decide on what RoOLZ produces as a studio. Imagine a future where Entertainment is more than just “watching”, where you own, play, produce and get rewarded in $GODL.

The $GODL token is used for: Voting on and producing multi-content, participatory entertainment High quality, integrated, content with massive opportunity for monetisation Fast production of high-quality content due to our studio background In-App Staking and Rewards B2B Sponsorships and Ads

How Many $GODL Tokens Are There in Circulation?

The $GODL Token was listed on November 7, 2024 with a total supply of 800,000,000 tokens. A large portion of the token is in the hands of the community and unlocked at the Token Generation Event (36%).

Who Are the Founders of RoOLZ?

RoOLZ is led by a CEO with a Venture Capital background who recognized a unique gap in his portfolio, inspiring him to build the organization (RoOLZ Studio) himself. As an investor and advisor in the TON ecosystem, he’s well-versed in leveraging current market opportunities. The CTO brings expertise from SDAO and SingularityNET, while the Head of Content, founder of Atrium.Art, adds creative depth. With a team experienced in TON, Telegram, and startup growth, RoOLZ has a strong foundation to fulfill its mission of reshaping entertainment.

Where Can I Buy $GODL?

$GODL is available for trading on KuCoin, MEXC, BitGet and Gate.io.

币种官网：
https://roolz.ai
币种白皮书：
https://app.gitbook.com/o/GSkYrlqYesh1ZDx3NR7j/s/N21GFNhZiPgnFh7NpjP7/

RoOLZ（GODL）代币经济学和价格数据分析

快速了解 RoOLZ（GODL）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。

市值：
$ 153.50K
$ 153.50K$ 153.50K
总供应量：
$ 800.00M
$ 800.00M$ 800.00M
流通量：
$ 547.99M
$ 547.99M$ 547.99M
FDV (完全稀释估值)：
$ 224.09K
$ 224.09K$ 224.09K
最高价：
$ 0.02457733
$ 0.02457733$ 0.02457733
最低价：
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
当前价格：
$ 0.00028123
$ 0.00028123$ 0.00028123

RoOLZ（GODL）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景

了解 RoOLZ（GODL）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。

关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：

总供应量（Total Supply）：

已创建或将要创建的 GODL 代币的最大数量。

流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：

当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。

最大供应量（Max Supply）：

GODL 代币可能存在的总数量上限。

完全稀释估值（FDV）：

当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。

通胀率（Inflation Rate）：

反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。

为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？

流通供应量高 = 流动性强。

最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。

代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。

FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。

现在您已经了解了 GODL 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 GODL 代币的实时价格吧！

GODL 价格预测

想知道 GODL 的未来走势吗？我们的 GODL 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。

为什么选择 MEXC？

MEXC 是全球领先的加密货币交易所，深受全球数百万用户信赖。无论您是新手还是资深交易者，MEXC 都是您进入加密世界的最便捷途径。

支持现货与合约，超过 4,000 个交易对
上币速度领先业内其他中心化交易所
行业 #1 的流动性
超低手续费，配备 24/7 客服支持
用户资金拥有 100%+ 储备金透明度
超低门槛：1 USDT 即可购买加密货币
mc_how_why_title
立刻尝试用 1 USDT 购买加密货币，轻松入门无负担！

免责声明

代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。