RoOLZ 价格 (GODL)
今天 RoOLZ (GODL) 的实时价格为 0.00029634 USD。目前其市值为 $ 155.30K USD。GODL 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
RoOLZ 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- RoOLZ 当天价格变化为 -19.60%
- 其循环供应量为 522.99M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 GODL兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 GODL 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，RoOLZ 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，RoOLZ 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0001521183。
在过去60天内，RoOLZ 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0001641581。
在过去90天内，RoOLZ 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0008071383889850384。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-19.60%
|30天
|$ -0.0001521183
|-51.33%
|60天
|$ -0.0001641581
|-55.39%
|90天
|$ -0.0008071383889850384
|-73.14%
RoOLZ 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.67%
-19.60%
-8.97%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
## What is RoOLZ? RoOLZ Studios is combining the fast growing Anime Market, with short-form Mobile Videos and Mobile Apps on TON and Telegram. As a studio, RoOLZ has produced online Series with 3B+ views on socials. This year, its NFT collection (#10 all-time on GetGems) and Anime Series (20M+ Views) was released. RoOLZ’ TON-native app has 10M+ active users. RoOLZ is just the start. Fuelled by their mission to change entertainment, together, they are building a fan-owned entertainment studio where fans and creators collaborate and share in the success backed by the $GODL Token. $GODL is the Token that the community uses to decide on what RoOLZ produces as a studio. Imagine a future where Entertainment is more than just “watching”, where you own, play, produce and get rewarded in $GODL. The $GODL token is used for: Voting on and producing multi-content, participatory entertainment High quality, integrated, content with massive opportunity for monetisation Fast production of high-quality content due to our studio background In-App Staking and Rewards B2B Sponsorships and Ads ## How Many $GODL Tokens Are There in Circulation? The $GODL Token was listed on November 7, 2024 with a total supply of 800,000,000 tokens. A large portion of the token is in the hands of the community and unlocked at the Token Generation Event (36%). ### Who Are the Founders of RoOLZ? RoOLZ is led by a CEO with a Venture Capital background who recognized a unique gap in his portfolio, inspiring him to build the organization (RoOLZ Studio) himself. As an investor and advisor in the TON ecosystem, he’s well-versed in leveraging current market opportunities. The CTO brings expertise from SDAO and SingularityNET, while the Head of Content, founder of Atrium.Art, adds creative depth. With a team experienced in TON, Telegram, and startup growth, RoOLZ has a strong foundation to fulfill its mission of reshaping entertainment. ### Where Can I Buy $GODL? $GODL is available for trading on KuCoin, MEXC, BitGet and Gate.io.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
了解 RoOLZ（GODL）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 GODL 代币的完整经济学！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 GODL 兑换 VND
₫7.7981871
|1 GODL 兑换 AUD
A$0.0004504368
|1 GODL 兑换 GBP
￡0.0002163282
|1 GODL 兑换 EUR
€0.0002548524
|1 GODL 兑换 USD
$0.00029634
|1 GODL 兑换 MYR
RM0.0012564816
|1 GODL 兑换 TRY
₺0.0116698692
|1 GODL 兑换 JPY
¥0.0428537274
|1 GODL 兑换 RUB
₽0.023233056
|1 GODL 兑换 INR
₹0.025559325
|1 GODL 兑换 IDR
Rp4.8580320096
|1 GODL 兑换 KRW
₩0.404281845
|1 GODL 兑换 PHP
₱0.0168261852
|1 GODL 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.0148673778
|1 GODL 兑换 BRL
R$0.0016269066
|1 GODL 兑换 CAD
C$0.000400059
|1 GODL 兑换 BDT
৳0.0362246016
|1 GODL 兑换 NGN
₦0.4580201406
|1 GODL 兑换 UAH
₴0.0123070002
|1 GODL 兑换 VES
Bs0.03022668
|1 GODL 兑换 PKR
Rs0.083923488
|1 GODL 兑换 KZT
₸0.151889067
|1 GODL 兑换 THB
฿0.0096340134
|1 GODL 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0087449934
|1 GODL 兑换 AED
د.إ0.0010875678
|1 GODL 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0002400354
|1 GODL 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0023233056
|1 GODL 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.002696694
|1 GODL 兑换 MXN
$0.0056097162