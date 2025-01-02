Rocky the dog 价格 (ROCKY)
今天 Rocky the dog (ROCKY) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 232.13K USD。ROCKY 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Rocky the dog 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 3.59K USD
- Rocky the dog 当天价格变化为 +4.65%
- 其循环供应量为 999.99M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ROCKY兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ROCKY 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Rocky the dog 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Rocky the dog 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Rocky the dog 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Rocky the dog 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+4.65%
|30天
|$ 0
|-29.09%
|60天
|$ 0
|-60.86%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Rocky the dog 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-1.58%
+4.65%
+2.19%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Welcome to 🦴Rocky, a cryptocurrency project named after Solana Co-Founder Raj Gokal's dog, Rocky. Created to respond to the growing demand for dog-themed narratives in the crypto space, Rocky pays homage to Raj and his dog while contributing value to the Solana blockchain ecosystem. With a total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens and a transparent tokenomics structure, $ROCKY ensures security and decentralization. The project's commitment to transparency is reinforced by burning the liquidity pool and renouncing the contract. The Solana blockchain provides efficiency and low transaction fees, offering a seamless user experience. $ROCKY has cultivated a vibrant community that engages in discussions, meme contests, and charitable initiatives, allocating a portion of proceeds to support animal shelters and rescue organizations. Beyond its meme aspect, $ROCKY offers utility through NFTs, allowing token holders to access exclusive drops and limited edition merchandise. Future plans include listing on Centralized Exchanges, and details about the whitepaper and roadmap will be announced soon. Join the $ROCKY community on Telegram for more information and updates.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 ROCKY 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 ROCKY 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 ROCKY 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 ROCKY 兑换 USD
$--
|1 ROCKY 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 ROCKY 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 ROCKY 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 ROCKY 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 ROCKY 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 ROCKY 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 ROCKY 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 ROCKY 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 ROCKY 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 ROCKY 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 ROCKY 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 ROCKY 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 ROCKY 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 ROCKY 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 ROCKY 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 ROCKY 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 ROCKY 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 ROCKY 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 ROCKY 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 ROCKY 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 ROCKY 兑换 MAD
.د.م--