Robin Rug（RUG）信息

Robin Rug introduces a groundbreaking approach to the crypto ecosystem with its innovative betting bot. As a first mover in this space, Robin Rug offers users a unique platform to engage in predictive betting on crypto-related events. The Rug Bot operates seamlessly on Telegram, allowing users to interact with it either via direct messages or by adding it to groups for fun and engagement—a true world-first innovation. This RugPaper outlines the mission, mechanics, and vision of Robin Rug, showcasing how it disrupts the Memecoin space with creativity and innovation.