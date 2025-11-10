Roadmap Coin（RDMP）代币经济学
Roadmap Coin（RDMP）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Roadmap Coin（RDMP）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Roadmap Coin（RDMP）信息
$RDMP - Roadmap coin is a memecoin on Solana based on crypto’s over-inflated promises and speculative absurdity. We’re looking to reach $1B market cap and onboard 10 billion new users by Q3 2025 via our empty promise protocol. Buy Now. We may pivot later. Roadmap Coin ($RDMP), a meme-based cryptocurrency with a focus on community engagement and holder rewards. Launched with a playful narrative, it claims to have achieved multiple "roadmap milestones" in a short period, emphasizing rapid progress compared to other crypto projects. The account actively posts about $RDMP’s integration with platforms like @phantom wallet and @boopdotfun , where holders can earn $SOL rewards. It also highlights listings on exchanges like MEXC and Moontok, boasting a market cap of over $2.5 million and liquidity of $160,616 as of June 17, 2025. @roadmapcoin ’s tone is bold and humorous, with posts like equating 1 $BTC to 1 $RDMP, aiming to capture attention in the volatile meme coin space. The account leverages social media hype, with AI-driven summaries and whale alerts from users like @Liwaysunv and @DhianRendy , projecting ambitious goals such as reaching a $1 billion valuation by Q3 2025. While it fosters a sense of community and excitement, the lack of detailed technical information raises questions about long-term viability, typical of meme coins. Followers are encouraged to hold $RDMP for passive rewards, aligning with its community-driven ethos.
Roadmap Coin（RDMP）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Roadmap Coin（RDMP）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 RDMP 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
RDMP 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 RDMP 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 RDMP 代币的实时价格吧！
