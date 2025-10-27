Roadmap Coin 价格 (RDMP)
Roadmap Coin（RDMP）当前实时价格为 $0.00001127。过去 24 小时内，RDMP 的交易价格在 $ 0.00000937 至 $ 0.00002156 之间波动，市场活跃度显著。RDMP 的历史最高价为 $ 0.00013432，历史最低价为 $ 0.00000805。
从短期表现来看，RDMP 在过去 1 小时内的价格变动为 -0.61%，过去 24 小时内变动为 +19.72%，过去 7 天内累计变动为 +15.78%。这些数据为您快速呈现其在 MEXC 的最新价格走势和市场动态。
Roadmap Coin 的当前市值为 $ 11.27K, 它过去 24 小时的交易量为 --。RDMP 的流通量为 999.77M，总供应量是 999765089.6233749，它的完全稀释估值 (FDV) 是 $ 11.27K。
今天内，Roadmap Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Roadmap Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0000006026。
在过去60天内，Roadmap Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0000028065。
在过去90天内，Roadmap Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00000661006142562788。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+19.72%
|30天
|$ +0.0000006026
|+5.35%
|60天
|$ -0.0000028065
|-24.90%
|90天
|$ -0.00000661006142562788
|-36.96%
$RDMP - Roadmap coin is a memecoin on Solana based on crypto’s over-inflated promises and speculative absurdity. We’re looking to reach $1B market cap and onboard 10 billion new users by Q3 2025 via our empty promise protocol. Buy Now. We may pivot later. Roadmap Coin ($RDMP), a meme-based cryptocurrency with a focus on community engagement and holder rewards. Launched with a playful narrative, it claims to have achieved multiple "roadmap milestones" in a short period, emphasizing rapid progress compared to other crypto projects. The account actively posts about $RDMP’s integration with platforms like @phantom wallet and @boopdotfun , where holders can earn $SOL rewards. It also highlights listings on exchanges like MEXC and Moontok, boasting a market cap of over $2.5 million and liquidity of $160,616 as of June 17, 2025. @roadmapcoin ’s tone is bold and humorous, with posts like equating 1 $BTC to 1 $RDMP, aiming to capture attention in the volatile meme coin space. The account leverages social media hype, with AI-driven summaries and whale alerts from users like @Liwaysunv and @DhianRendy , projecting ambitious goals such as reaching a $1 billion valuation by Q3 2025. While it fosters a sense of community and excitement, the lack of detailed technical information raises questions about long-term viability, typical of meme coins. Followers are encouraged to hold $RDMP for passive rewards, aligning with its community-driven ethos.
