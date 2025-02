什么是RIFT AI (RIFT)

The Rift Platform is the “Shopify App Store for AI Agents” - it lists and sells AI modules that will allow anyone to supercharge their AI agent and seamlessly give it skills ranging from validating blockchain nodes to creating and selling NFT art on a custom storefront, and much more. The problem today is that most of these AI agents are financially dumb immediately post-launch (e.g. only being able to post on X) and making them “smart” requires significant development effort and specialized knowledge. The Rift Platform aims to seamlessly give these agents the skills needed to actually become real revenue-generating entities and manage their treasuries with minimal development effort.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所,受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用!

RIFT AI (RIFT) 资源 白皮书 官网