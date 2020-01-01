Retard Finance（REFI）信息

Retarded Finance $ReFi is a community-driven meme token backed by its community of likeminded retards. We post memes and share the most absurd and entertaining finance news in our X community.

We are constantly generating new content across X, TikTok and Reddit and will continue to do so with our unique and generative art that is circulating all over social media.

We are building a retarded finance cult for the memes, and to spread awareness for how finance is retarded in reality if you narrow it down to the point, sometimes it just does not make sense.