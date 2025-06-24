Rentberry 价格 (BERRY)
今天 Rentberry (BERRY) 的实时价格为 0.00033162 USD。目前其市值为 $ 99.97K USD。BERRY 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Rentberry 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Rentberry 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 301.47M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BERRY兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BERRY 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Rentberry 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Rentberry 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0000642885。
在过去60天内，Rentberry 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0005941828。
在过去90天内，Rentberry 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0000642885
|-19.38%
|60天
|$ +0.0005941828
|+179.18%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Rentberry 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
0.00%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Rentberry is a transparent home rental service and a price negotiation platform uniting tenants and landlords. It automates all the standard rental tasks from submitting your personal information, credit reports and custom offers, to e-signing rental agreements and online rental payments. Welcome to the Rentberry neighborhood – where new tenants are moving in every day! Tired of secretive bids? Rentberry is the only platform that provides a transparent rental auction with the ability to submit custom offers. See the current highest proposal and the number of people who applied for the property, so you can make an informed decision. Apply for Your Future Home No need to overpay. Once you’ve attended an open house, simply fill out an online personalized application. You can also invite your roommates to apply for the same property. Attach your credit and background reports to make a better impression and seal the deal faster. Pay Rent Online Say goodbye to paper checks! Use Rentberry to schedule your next rental payment. Our secure ACH payment technology allows to connect bank accounts and make rental payments instantly. Sharing the rent? No problem! With Rentberry, you can conveniently split the payments with your roommates. E-Sign Rental Agreement Your application has been approved – congratulations! No need to run across the town to sign a paper contract. We partnered with HelloSign to offer you the ability to execute legally binding documents online. Rentberry uses SSL encryption technology and provides a secure storage for your contracts. Schedule Tours Online Found a perfect place? Schedule a tour and see how it looks in real life. Rentberry makes tours scheduling easy as 1-2-3. Pick among dates suggested by a landlord and we’ll inform him about your choice. Or suggest your own date and wait until a landlord approves it. Request Maintenance Service Maintenance requests are no longer headaches. Tired of making dozens of back-and-forth phone calls or writing emails about a broken sink? Should an issue occur during a long-term apartment renting, just describe it briefly and set the priority of your maintenance request.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
了解 Rentberry（BERRY）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 BERRY 代币的完整经济学！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 BERRY 兑换 VND
₫8.7265803
|1 BERRY 兑换 AUD
A$0.0005073786
|1 BERRY 兑换 GBP
￡0.0002420826
|1 BERRY 兑换 EUR
€0.0002851932
|1 BERRY 兑换 USD
$0.00033162
|1 BERRY 兑换 MYR
RM0.0014060688
|1 BERRY 兑换 TRY
₺0.0131454168
|1 BERRY 兑换 JPY
¥0.0480948486
|1 BERRY 兑换 RUB
₽0.026081913
|1 BERRY 兑换 INR
₹0.0285292686
|1 BERRY 兑换 IDR
Rp5.4363925728
|1 BERRY 兑换 KRW
₩0.4511822748
|1 BERRY 兑换 PHP
₱0.0188758104
|1 BERRY 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.0165942648
|1 BERRY 兑换 BRL
R$0.0018205938
|1 BERRY 兑换 CAD
C$0.0004543194
|1 BERRY 兑换 BDT
৳0.040523964
|1 BERRY 兑换 NGN
₦0.5141370156
|1 BERRY 兑换 UAH
₴0.0138849294
|1 BERRY 兑换 VES
Bs0.03415686
|1 BERRY 兑换 PKR
Rs0.094047432
|1 BERRY 兑换 KZT
₸0.1730791104
|1 BERRY 兑换 THB
฿0.0108340254
|1 BERRY 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0097861062
|1 BERRY 兑换 AED
د.إ0.0012170454
|1 BERRY 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0002686122
|1 BERRY 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0025999008
|1 BERRY 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.003001161
|1 BERRY 兑换 MXN
$0.0063107286