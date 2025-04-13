Renta Network 价格 (RENTA)
今天 Renta Network (RENTA) 的实时价格为 0.01390797 USD。目前其市值为 $ 3.42M USD。RENTA 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Renta Network 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Renta Network 当天价格变化为 +1.72%
- 其循环供应量为 246.00M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 RENTA兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 RENTA 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Renta Network 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00023493。
在过去30天内，Renta Network 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Renta Network 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Renta Network 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00023493
|+1.72%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Renta Network 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.70%
+1.72%
+20.73%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Renta Network is building a transformative rental ecosystem by integrating blockchain, Web3, and AI solutions. Focused on decentralization, transaction security, and Real World Assets (RWA), the platform delivers a transparent, secure, and cost-efficient experience for users. Leveraging a Layer 2 blockchain built on the OP Stack, Renta combines scalability, low fees, and rapid transaction speeds with the robust security of Ethereum. Designed to expand rental opportunities beyond traditional property, Renta enables users to tokenize and rent virtually any asset—from real estate to vehicles and beyond. Smart contracts ensure secure, trustless agreements, while the bridged USDC token facilitates instant, seamless payments with fiat and cryptocurrency compatibility. Renta Network is at the forefront of innovation, revolutionizing the rental industry by unlocking the potential of blockchain and AI. With its focus on transparency, inclusivity, and efficiency, Renta is shaping the future of decentralized asset sharing.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 RENTA 兑换 VND
₫356.61425877
|1 RENTA 兑换 AUD
A$0.0221136723
|1 RENTA 兑换 GBP
￡0.0105700572
|1 RENTA 兑换 EUR
€0.0122390136
|1 RENTA 兑换 USD
$0.01390797
|1 RENTA 兑换 MYR
RM0.0614732274
|1 RENTA 兑换 TRY
₺0.5293373382
|1 RENTA 兑换 JPY
¥1.9959327747
|1 RENTA 兑换 RUB
₽1.1568649446
|1 RENTA 兑换 INR
₹1.1955291012
|1 RENTA 兑换 IDR
Rp231.7994072802
|1 RENTA 兑换 KRW
₩19.7555759865
|1 RENTA 兑换 PHP
₱0.7952577246
|1 RENTA 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.7132007016
|1 RENTA 兑换 BRL
R$0.0815007042
|1 RENTA 兑换 CAD
C$0.0191929986
|1 RENTA 兑换 BDT
৳1.6863413625
|1 RENTA 兑换 NGN
₦22.1111688654
|1 RENTA 兑换 UAH
₴0.5745382407
|1 RENTA 兑换 VES
Bs0.98746587
|1 RENTA 兑换 PKR
Rs3.8913109263
|1 RENTA 兑换 KZT
₸7.1726182884
|1 RENTA 兑换 THB
฿0.4654997559
|1 RENTA 兑换 TWD
NT$0.4502009889
|1 RENTA 兑换 AED
د.إ0.0510422499
|1 RENTA 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0112654557
|1 RENTA 兑换 HKD
HK$0.1077867675
|1 RENTA 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.1290659616
|1 RENTA 兑换 MXN
$0.282331791