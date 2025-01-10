Releap 价格 (REAP)
今天 Releap (REAP) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 87.96K USD。REAP 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Releap 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 3.38 USD
- Releap 当天价格变化为 -0.12%
- 其循环供应量为 336.57M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 REAP兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 REAP 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Releap 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Releap 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Releap 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Releap 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.12%
|30天
|$ 0
|+21.88%
|60天
|$ 0
|-15.82%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Releap 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
-0.12%
+6.62%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? Releap Protocol is a decentralized, multi-chain and open-for-all social graph that allows users to wholly own and harness their audience and content. The Protocol is built to solve mainly two problems: (a) users can own, move and utilize their social connections across a variety of applications throughout the chain and (b) social applications can co-exist and take advantage of a collaborative database allowing them to focus on building for innovative and niche use cases. What makes your project unique? The Releap Protocol is designed with modularity as a fundamental concept and takes full advantage of Sui's architecture. The Protocol can scale quickly and ensure that users can fully own their Web3 assets. Additionally, Releap enables gas-less interactions so that dApps building on Releap have the option to abstract away gas fees when users interact with content. History of your project. The Releap Protocol was founded by Aaron Pon, inspired by his own struggle with Web2 social networks. The Protocol’s development began in the start of 2023 and was launched with the Releap App (an application built on the Releap Protocol) when the Sui Network went live. Since the Protocol’s development on the Sui Network, it has expanded onto zkSync with a MetaMask integration. What’s next for your project? Releap Protocol will proceed to develop greater tools for fair monetization systems such as the collect module, tipping, content gating and more. Releap Protocol development will also focus on improving user experience through additions such as the mobile app and content curation models. What can your token be used for? REAP is Releap Protocol’s native token that is deeply tied into the functioning of the Protocol. Users require REAP to vote on governance decisions or take part in Releap’s curation model. REAP is also required for users to create profiles on the Protocol.
