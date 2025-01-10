Relay Chain 价格 (RELAY)
今天 Relay Chain (RELAY) 的实时价格为 0.02015702 USD。目前其市值为 $ 67.11K USD。RELAY 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Relay Chain 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 2.77 USD
- Relay Chain 当天价格变化为 0.00%
- 其循环供应量为 3.33M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 RELAY兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 RELAY 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Relay Chain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0.0。
在过去30天内，Relay Chain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0108877095。
在过去60天内，Relay Chain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0143168983。
在过去90天内，Relay Chain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30天
|$ -0.0108877095
|-54.01%
|60天
|$ -0.0143168983
|-71.02%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Relay Chain 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
0.00%
-10.16%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
RELAY is a multi cross-chain platform developed to bring BaaS (Bridging as a Service) to help the often fragmented DeFi liquidity space. What is really unique to our bridge is that when a new ecosystem is created, our bridge connects that asset and ecosystem to all the other ones we support. At launch we currently support bridging to Ethereum, BSC, Avalanche, Polygon (Matic), and Heco — with more coming soon. Relay's bridges were first to introduce the bridge gas token faucet to Defi where the bridge itself airdrops the native gas token to new users to reduce friction for people starting out on new chains. Our goal at Relay Chain is simple, ""Have the best and safest bridge"". We will provide value to our token holders by giving them native gas tokens for providing liquidity instead of our native project token (RELAY). By doing this we eliminate all sell pressure to Relay and we can give the highest APY's to Relay Liquidity Providers. This allows us to have a token that provides value, and it's deflationary (via buyback and burns) which is doing with a portion of the gas token profits from bridge transactional volume. The brings the positive feedback loops and true ecosystem synergy into the Relay Chain ecosystem where all partners provide utility to the end users of our platform.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 RELAY 兑换 AUD
A$0.0324528022
|1 RELAY 兑换 GBP
￡0.0163271862
|1 RELAY 兑换 EUR
€0.0195523094
|1 RELAY 兑换 USD
$0.02015702
|1 RELAY 兑换 MYR
RM0.0905050198
|1 RELAY 兑换 TRY
₺0.7139616484
|1 RELAY 兑换 JPY
¥3.1872280024
|1 RELAY 兑换 RUB
₽2.071133805
|1 RELAY 兑换 INR
₹1.7339068604
|1 RELAY 兑换 IDR
Rp325.1131802906
|1 RELAY 兑换 PHP
₱1.1793872402
|1 RELAY 兑换 EGP
￡E.1.0191389312
|1 RELAY 兑换 BRL
R$0.121949971
|1 RELAY 兑换 CAD
C$0.0290261088
|1 RELAY 兑换 BDT
৳2.4587532996
|1 RELAY 兑换 NGN
₦31.2026638196
|1 RELAY 兑换 UAH
₴0.8544560778
|1 RELAY 兑换 VES
Bs1.06832206
|1 RELAY 兑换 PKR
Rs5.6209865972
|1 RELAY 兑换 KZT
₸10.5977548352
|1 RELAY 兑换 THB
฿0.6972313218
|1 RELAY 兑换 TWD
NT$0.664173809
|1 RELAY 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0183428882
|1 RELAY 兑换 HKD
HK$0.1568216156
|1 RELAY 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.2027796212