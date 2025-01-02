Regent Coin 价格 (REGENT)
今天 Regent Coin (REGENT) 的实时价格为 0.113216 USD。目前其市值为 $ 325.61K USD。REGENT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Regent Coin 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.05M USD
- Regent Coin 当天价格变化为 -0.76%
- 其循环供应量为 2.87M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 REGENT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 REGENT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Regent Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0008726239306718。
在过去30天内，Regent Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0174798258。
在过去60天内，Regent Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0038632695。
在过去90天内，Regent Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.08959253936226714。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0008726239306718
|-0.76%
|30天
|$ -0.0174798258
|-15.43%
|60天
|$ -0.0038632695
|-3.41%
|90天
|$ -0.08959253936226714
|-44.17%
Regent Coin 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+8.13%
-0.76%
-7.43%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? Regent is a simple utility token created with an existence on Binance Smart Chain! As the name suggests, this token encompasses the entire crypto universe in one circle. It can be used to transact directly among the users. It is available on DEX and CEX platforms. The token has been curated in such a way that it solves multi purposes in one go! The primary function being paying for different kinds of transactions flawlessly. Regent is not restricted to any particular domain, it can be utilised for all sorts of online payments. What makes your project unique? Regent coin is the most trending utility token! It has dealt with the major issues of distinguishing between utility tokens and normal tokens very well. By putting across all the points and properties of basic utility tokens and compiling them all into the most profitable results of the crypto world, Regent has simplified the whole utility coin scenario for you. History of your project. Regent coin launched on PinkSale at a price of 10 cents on Nov 11, 2022 (9:00AM GMT), and sale ends on Nov 18, 2022 (9:00AM GMT), Acceptable currencies is BNB and the token for Sale is 29,00,000 REGENT, anyone can buy REGENT COIN on the top cryptocurrency exchanges for trading in REGENT COIN stock are currently LBank, Coinsbit, and PancakeSwap v2 (BSC). Also in its journey, it touched the rate of 6$+, and also our project is audited by CertiK What’s next for your project? Our forthcoming strategy involves leveraging Regent for seamless transactions on various e-commerce platforms, enabling users to purchase goods, book tickets, order food, and much more. Additionally, we have ambitious plans to introduce our proprietary crypto ATM and establish our own blockchain network, among other endeavors, as part of our broader objectives. What can your token be used for? Our versatile Regent token holds universal utility, spanning from seamless bill payments to convenient ticket booking.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 REGENT 兑换 AUD
A$0.18227776
|1 REGENT 兑换 GBP
￡0.0905728
|1 REGENT 兑换 EUR
€0.10981952
|1 REGENT 兑换 USD
$0.113216
|1 REGENT 兑换 MYR
RM0.50607552
|1 REGENT 兑换 TRY
₺3.9965248
|1 REGENT 兑换 JPY
¥17.7918944
|1 REGENT 兑换 RUB
₽12.566976
|1 REGENT 兑换 INR
₹9.70713984
|1 REGENT 兑换 IDR
Rp1,826.06426048
|1 REGENT 兑换 PHP
₱6.56426368
|1 REGENT 兑换 EGP
￡E.5.74684416
|1 REGENT 兑换 BRL
R$0.70080704
|1 REGENT 兑换 CAD
C$0.16303104
|1 REGENT 兑换 BDT
৳13.529312
|1 REGENT 兑换 NGN
₦174.98551744
|1 REGENT 兑换 UAH
₴4.76752576
|1 REGENT 兑换 VES
Bs5.774016
|1 REGENT 兑换 PKR
Rs31.5532992
|1 REGENT 兑换 KZT
₸59.43047488
|1 REGENT 兑换 THB
฿3.88217664
|1 REGENT 兑换 TWD
NT$3.72254208
|1 REGENT 兑换 CHF
Fr0.10302656
|1 REGENT 兑换 HKD
HK$0.87968832
|1 REGENT 兑换 MAD
.د.م1.14461376