什么是ReFi Protocol (REFI)

ReFi Protocol offers the world's first tokenization framework for any carbon project by converting underlying assets (such as reforestation initiatives, solar panels, and wind farms) into Real-World Assets (RWAs) represented by pCRBN NFTs. $REFI blends DeFi, RWA, and ReFi to support the expansion of carbon projects. This innovation helps reclaim parts of Earth's surface toward environmental initiatives while offering incentives for its users.

