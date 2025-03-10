Redemption Of Pets 价格 (ROP)
今天 Redemption Of Pets (ROP) 的实时价格为 0.586429 USD。目前其市值为 $ 586.43K USD。ROP 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Redemption Of Pets 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 209.07K USD
- Redemption Of Pets 当天价格变化为 +19.41%
- 其循环供应量为 1.00M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ROP兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ROP 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Redemption Of Pets 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.095335。
在过去30天内，Redemption Of Pets 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Redemption Of Pets 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Redemption Of Pets 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.095335
|+19.41%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Redemption Of Pets 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+1.69%
+19.41%
+77.22%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
ROP (Redemption of Pets) is a unique and forward-thinking meme coin that celebrates the bond between crypto enthusiasts and pet lovers. Unlike typical pet-focused tokens, ROP creates an inclusive space for all types of pets—whether it’s cats, dogs, or any other beloved companion—uniting them in a way that no other project has before. ROP symbolizes this connection, featuring a pet with two heads: one of a curious cat and the other of a loyal dog, perfectly reflecting the essence of unity among different species. ROP’s core mission is not just to entertain and engage the crypto community but to make a meaningful impact. A portion of the revenue generated by the token is directed toward supporting unsheltered animals, ensuring that the ecosystem built around ROP helps those who need it the most.. ROP (Redemption of Pets) is a meme token dedicated to supporting all pets, not just cats or just dogs but a bridge between them to unite them! ROP meme token is set to bring it's own ecosystem with the revenue supporting Unsheltered animals.
|1 ROP 兑换 AUD
A$0.92655782
|1 ROP 兑换 GBP
￡0.45155033
|1 ROP 兑换 EUR
€0.53951468
|1 ROP 兑换 USD
$0.586429
|1 ROP 兑换 MYR
RM2.58615189
|1 ROP 兑换 TRY
₺21.38120134
|1 ROP 兑换 JPY
¥86.74457768
|1 ROP 兑换 RUB
₽52.20390958
|1 ROP 兑换 INR
₹51.10142306
|1 ROP 兑换 IDR
Rp9,613.58862576
|1 ROP 兑换 PHP
₱33.5437388
|1 ROP 兑换 EGP
￡E.29.70849314
|1 ROP 兑换 BRL
R$3.38955962
|1 ROP 兑换 CAD
C$0.83859347
|1 ROP 兑换 BDT
৳71.32735927
|1 ROP 兑换 NGN
₦888.52789935
|1 ROP 兑换 UAH
₴24.19606054
|1 ROP 兑换 VES
Bs37.531456
|1 ROP 兑换 PKR
Rs164.39950586
|1 ROP 兑换 KZT
₸288.02460335
|1 ROP 兑换 THB
฿19.79197875
|1 ROP 兑换 TWD
NT$19.25832836
|1 ROP 兑换 CHF
Fr0.51605752
|1 ROP 兑换 HKD
HK$4.55655333
|1 ROP 兑换 MAD
.د.م5.70595417
|1 ROP 兑换 MXN
$11.87518725