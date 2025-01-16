Reddit 价格 (REDDIT)
今天 Reddit (REDDIT) 的实时价格为 0.001003 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。REDDIT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Reddit 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 851.27 USD
- Reddit 当天价格变化为 -2.46%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
今天内，Reddit 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Reddit 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0002392386。
在过去60天内，Reddit 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0002090248。
在过去90天内，Reddit 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0006094674381639817。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-2.46%
|30天
|$ -0.0002392386
|-23.85%
|60天
|$ -0.0002090248
|-20.83%
|90天
|$ -0.0006094674381639817
|-37.79%
Reddit 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-1.85%
-2.46%
-0.58%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? $REDDIT is a community driven memecoin supported by redditors and the crypto community. Reddit and memecoins are inseparable. With Reddit having more than 50 million daily active users, the recent run on social media tokens and organic support from huge influencers, the $REDDIT coin has become the talk of many people in the cryptosphere and is set to follow the likes of $SHIB and $DOGE. What makes your project unique? Reddit and memecoins are inseparable. With Support from huge influencers the prestigious memecoin has become the talk of many people in the cryptosphere. History of your project. $REDDIT was created and inspired by the largest internet forum in the world. We thrive on community and the stats speak for themselves. Reddit has 52 million daily active users. Reddit has over 430 million monthly active users. Reddit has raised a total of $1.3 billion in funding. Reddit is worth $10 billion. 52 million daily active users access Reddit. 25% of US adults use Reddit. Reddit was ranked the 9th most popular social media app in the US. 48% of Reddit visitors are in the US. What’s next for your project? Complete and total market domination and community growth. $REDDIT has proven to be something that will withstand the test of time and with the communities support, the possibilities are endless. We will explore all avenues of growth for the future. What can your token be used for? As of now $REDDIT is purely a meme token that can be utilized as a representation of the largest community in the World. In the future the possibilities are endless for use-case.
