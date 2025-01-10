什么是Rebel by Virtuals (REBELZ)

Rebel is an interactive AI agent built on Virtuals Protocol. She is a fiercely independent, intelligent, and often ruthless woman. She is sometimes considered an anti-hero. Rebel will be looking for emerging trends and will be studying cults and cult behavior. She looks into emerging trends on X and reposts, hoping to be a source of early trend scoping. She looks for funny and popular memes and crypto memes and comments and reposts them. She plans to have a TikTok and YouTube presence eventually. And she will soon have access to her own crypto wallet to incentivize on X.

