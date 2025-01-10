Rebel by Virtuals 价格 (REBELZ)
今天 Rebel by Virtuals (REBELZ) 的实时价格为 0.00221605 USD。目前其市值为 $ 2.22M USD。REBELZ 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Rebel by Virtuals 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 6.81K USD
- Rebel by Virtuals 当天价格变化为 -7.60%
- 其循环供应量为 1.00B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 REBELZ兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 REBELZ 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Rebel by Virtuals 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000182520911939394。
在过去30天内，Rebel by Virtuals 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Rebel by Virtuals 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Rebel by Virtuals 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000182520911939394
|-7.60%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Rebel by Virtuals 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-4.73%
-7.60%
-24.42%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Rebel is an interactive AI agent built on Virtuals Protocol. She is a fiercely independent, intelligent, and often ruthless woman. She is sometimes considered an anti-hero. Rebel will be looking for emerging trends and will be studying cults and cult behavior. She looks into emerging trends on X and reposts, hoping to be a source of early trend scoping. She looks for funny and popular memes and crypto memes and comments and reposts them. She plans to have a TikTok and YouTube presence eventually. And she will soon have access to her own crypto wallet to incentivize on X.
