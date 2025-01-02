Rebel Bots 价格 (RBLS)
今天 Rebel Bots (RBLS) 的实时价格为 0.00652757 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.86M USD。RBLS 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Rebel Bots 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 3.25K USD
- Rebel Bots 当天价格变化为 -0.41%
- 其循环供应量为 285.03M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 RBLS兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 RBLS 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Rebel Bots 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Rebel Bots 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0036120876。
在过去60天内，Rebel Bots 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0005139325。
在过去90天内，Rebel Bots 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.003613559379489725。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.41%
|30天
|$ -0.0036120876
|-55.33%
|60天
|$ -0.0005139325
|-7.87%
|90天
|$ -0.003613559379489725
|-35.63%
Rebel Bots 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.03%
-0.41%
-42.39%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
RBLS - POWERING THE REBEL BOTS GAMING UNIVERSE The RBLS token will power governance and utility for our first gaming title Xoil Wars, and all future gamefi titles released in the Rebel Bots gaming universe. Our vision is for RBLS to be used by millions of players in Xoil Wars to build, level up, and grow their armies! The RBLS token operates on the Polygon blockchain ecosystem and will have in-game utility and staking benefits. RBLS is backed by world-class gaming investors including Ubisoft, Animoca Brands, The Overwolf and Polygon Studios, with a complete audit by CertiK. GAME UTILITY & STAKING BENEFITS A scarce game currency which players will sink RBLS to… Build new powerful Fighting Bots for their armies Purchase rare parts and items from the Xoilium shop. Holders of the RBLS token will also have access to staking benefits in future. DAO VOTING POWER Beyond 2023, the RBLS token will evolve into the Rebel Bots Decentralised Autonomous Organization (DAO). RBLS will become the governance token which grants token holders voting power over decisions to help lead the Rebel Bots gaming universe to success. SUSTAINABLE GROWTH TOKENOMICS RBLS launched in March 2022 with an ultimate supply cap of 300 Million to be released over 5 years. The generation schedule of RBLS is designed to launch long-term sustainable growth with multiple demand drivers and controlled release. To learn more about the RBLS token generation schedule, holder benefits and utility details read the Rebel Bots whitepaper.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 RBLS 兑换 AUD
A$0.0105093877
|1 RBLS 兑换 GBP
￡0.005222056
|1 RBLS 兑换 EUR
€0.0062664672
|1 RBLS 兑换 USD
$0.00652757
|1 RBLS 兑换 MYR
RM0.0291782379
|1 RBLS 兑换 TRY
₺0.2304884967
|1 RBLS 兑换 JPY
¥1.0248937657
|1 RBLS 兑换 RUB
₽0.7342863493
|1 RBLS 兑换 INR
₹0.5597391275
|1 RBLS 兑换 IDR
Rp105.2833723571
|1 RBLS 兑换 PHP
₱0.3780768544
|1 RBLS 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.3313394532
|1 RBLS 兑换 BRL
R$0.0405362097
|1 RBLS 兑换 CAD
C$0.0093997008
|1 RBLS 兑换 BDT
৳0.780044615
|1 RBLS 兑换 NGN
₦10.0889469163
|1 RBLS 兑换 UAH
₴0.2748759727
|1 RBLS 兑换 VES
Bs0.33290607
|1 RBLS 兑换 PKR
Rs1.819233759
|1 RBLS 兑换 KZT
₸3.4265173201
|1 RBLS 兑换 THB
฿0.2235039968
|1 RBLS 兑换 TWD
NT$0.2146917773
|1 RBLS 兑换 CHF
Fr0.005874813
|1 RBLS 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0507192189
|1 RBLS 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0659937327