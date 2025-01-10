Rebase 价格 (REBASE)
今天 Rebase (REBASE) 的实时价格为 0.986543 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。REBASE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Rebase 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 28.51 USD
- Rebase 当天价格变化为 -1.34%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 REBASE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 REBASE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Rebase 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0134796412088701。
在过去30天内，Rebase 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0530030092。
在过去60天内，Rebase 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0258122070。
在过去90天内，Rebase 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0134796412088701
|-1.34%
|30天
|$ -0.0530030092
|-5.37%
|60天
|$ +0.0258122070
|+2.62%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Rebase 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
-1.34%
+0.89%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? REBASE is the first rebase project on Base. It shares an ideological root with its predecessor, Ampleforth, and believes in the future of elastic supply cryptocurrencies. REBASE aims to bring this type of digital asset to Base, as a key DeFi primitive, so other interesting DeFi components can be built on top, whether flatcoins, vaults or more. What makes your project unique? Rebase is the first rebasing token on Base. Rebasing is a concept introduced by Ampleforth in 2017, but gained popularity during the DeFi Summer bull run of 2020. Rebase refers to the fact that the token supply is elastic, and changing to market price. This concept means price volatility is shifted to supply volatility, allowing for a new generation of DeFi products to be built on top. History of your project. Rebase launched in August 2023 as a completely fair launch project. There was no premine and 85% of the supply preloaded into Volcanos, the community liquidity reward program. What’s next for your project? Rebase plans to be the largest rebase project on Base, making rebase great again and helping make Onchain Summer the next wave. Rebase hopes to expand into the rapidly growing Base ecosystem and see various projects utilize Rebase as a primitive and liquidity layer. What can your token be used for? Base is a digital commodity money, like Bitcoin, so it can be used in many ways Bitcoin is: as an uncorrelated asset to the wider market, as a liquidity backstop for a protocol, as a medium of exchange for DeFi. Rebase is also supply elastic like Ampleforth, because of this innovation it can be used for innovative things such as a liquidity layer on protocols similar to Balancer, allowing for no-impermanent-loss liquidity pools, or as a backstop for flatcoins (such as AMPL and SPOT).
|1 REBASE 兑换 AUD
A$1.59819966
|1 REBASE 兑换 GBP
￡0.79909983
|1 REBASE 兑换 EUR
€0.95694671
|1 REBASE 兑换 USD
$0.986543
|1 REBASE 兑换 MYR
RM4.42957807
|1 REBASE 兑换 TRY
₺34.93348763
|1 REBASE 兑换 JPY
¥155.54823481
|1 REBASE 兑换 RUB
₽100.87402175
|1 REBASE 兑换 INR
₹84.97094859
|1 REBASE 兑换 IDR
Rp15,911.98164329
|1 REBASE 兑换 PHP
₱57.84101609
|1 REBASE 兑换 EGP
￡E.49.87961408
|1 REBASE 兑换 BRL
R$6.02777773
|1 REBASE 兑换 CAD
C$1.42062192
|1 REBASE 兑换 BDT
৳120.33851514
|1 REBASE 兑换 NGN
₦1,529.51653634
|1 REBASE 兑换 UAH
₴41.71103804
|1 REBASE 兑换 VES
Bs52.286779
|1 REBASE 兑换 PKR
Rs274.72262921
|1 REBASE 兑换 KZT
₸520.5987411
|1 REBASE 兑换 THB
฿34.22317667
|1 REBASE 兑换 TWD
NT$32.59538072
|1 REBASE 兑换 CHF
Fr0.89775413
|1 REBASE 兑换 HKD
HK$7.67530454
|1 REBASE 兑换 MAD
.د.م9.90489172