Real USD 价格 (USDR)
今天 Real USD (USDR) 的实时价格为 0.302441 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。USDR 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Real USD 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 403.36 USD
- Real USD 当天价格变化为 +0.19%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 USDR兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 USDR 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Real USD 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00057793。
在过去30天内，Real USD 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0014764262。
在过去60天内，Real USD 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0721456976。
在过去90天内，Real USD 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.2119308561929786。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00057793
|+0.19%
|30天
|$ -0.0014764262
|-0.48%
|60天
|$ -0.0721456976
|-23.85%
|90天
|$ -0.2119308561929786
|-41.20%
Real USD 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.67%
+0.19%
+10.73%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
USDR is the world’s first stablecoin collateralized by tokenized, yield-producing real estate. USDR has its own value accrual system built into its design, differentiating it from other currencies. Using a consistent stream of dependable yield derived from rental revenue, USDR will deliver a native real yield to stakers through a daily rebase. As an asset class, real estate is inflation-proof and wealth generating, making it an ideal backing for a stablecoin. While the dollar has lost over 80% of its purchasing power over the past 50 years, the price of single-family home has gone up by 14x in countries like the United States. So a real estate backed stablecoin not only works as a hedge against the volatility of crypto markets, it also protects holders from the impacts of ongoing currency debasement. USDR is minted using DAI and can always be redeemed 1:1 for DAI. Treasury DAI is used to purchase and tokenize income-generating real estate, which is added to the treasury and serves as the primary source of protocol yield. As the value of the tokenized real estate appreciates over time, USDR becomes overcollateralized. Bringing RWAs on-chain allows for transparent, trust-minimized and efficient access to categories like the ~$330T global real estate market.
|1 USDR 兑换 AUD
A$0.48995442
|1 USDR 兑换 GBP
￡0.24497721
|1 USDR 兑换 EUR
€0.29336777
|1 USDR 兑换 USD
$0.302441
|1 USDR 兑换 MYR
RM1.35796009
|1 USDR 兑换 TRY
₺10.70943581
|1 USDR 兑换 JPY
¥47.68587247
|1 USDR 兑换 RUB
₽30.92459225
|1 USDR 兑换 INR
₹26.04319451
|1 USDR 兑换 IDR
Rp4,878.07996223
|1 USDR 兑换 PHP
₱17.72606701
|1 USDR 兑换 EGP
￡E.15.29141696
|1 USDR 兑换 BRL
R$1.84791451
|1 USDR 兑换 CAD
C$0.43551504
|1 USDR 兑换 BDT
৳36.89175318
|1 USDR 兑换 NGN
₦468.89847758
|1 USDR 兑换 UAH
₴12.78720548
|1 USDR 兑换 VES
Bs16.029373
|1 USDR 兑换 PKR
Rs84.22074527
|1 USDR 兑换 KZT
₸159.5981157
|1 USDR 兑换 THB
฿10.48562947
|1 USDR 兑换 TWD
NT$9.99567505
|1 USDR 兑换 CHF
Fr0.27522131
|1 USDR 兑换 HKD
HK$2.35299098
|1 USDR 兑换 MAD
.د.م3.03650764