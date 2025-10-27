RECC is a Solana-native protocol that tokenises real-world real-estate financing and lets investors lend stablecoins to vetted development projects. Acting as a crowdfunding intermediary, it matches KYB-verified property developers (“sellers”) with crypto or fiat investors (“buyers”) who seek predictable yield . When a project is approved, a smart contract opens a dedicated project pool, accepts the pledged USDC/USDT and mints an LP token that represents each investor’s share; once the funding goal is met, the capital is lent to the developer, and upon repayment investors burn the LP token to reclaim principal plus interest . Initial opportunities advertise estimated annual returns between 6 % and 18 %, reflecting the risk-adjusted cash-flows of each underlying asset . Road-mapped utilities include multi-chain and fiat on-ramp support, a secondary trading venue for LP tokens, a referral and insurance programme, and optional auto-roll of proceeds into new pools, widening access and liquidity for real-world-asset yield on Solana .

RECC is a Solana-native protocol that tokenises real-world real-estate financing and lets investors lend stablecoins to vetted development projects. Acting as a crowdfunding intermediary, it matches KYB-verified property developers (“sellers”) with crypto or fiat investors (“buyers”) who seek predictable yield . When a project is approved, a smart contract opens a dedicated project pool, accepts the pledged USDC/USDT and mints an LP token that represents each investor’s share; once the funding goal is met, the capital is lent to the developer, and upon repayment investors burn the LP token to reclaim principal plus interest . Initial opportunities advertise estimated annual returns between 6 % and 18 %, reflecting the risk-adjusted cash-flows of each underlying asset . Road-mapped utilities include multi-chain and fiat on-ramp support, a secondary trading venue for LP tokens, a referral and insurance programme, and optional auto-roll of proceeds into new pools, widening access and liquidity for real-world-asset yield on Solana .