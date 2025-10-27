Real Estate Crypto Crowfunding 价格 (RECC)
+3.93%
+0.51%
-32.65%
-32.65%
Real Estate Crypto Crowfunding（RECC）当前实时价格为 $0.00157169。过去 24 小时内，RECC 的交易价格在 $ 0.00138341 至 $ 0.00184274 之间波动，市场活跃度显著。RECC 的历史最高价为 $ 0.00367015，历史最低价为 $ 0。
从短期表现来看，RECC 在过去 1 小时内的价格变动为 +3.93%，过去 24 小时内变动为 +0.51%，过去 7 天内累计变动为 -32.65%。这些数据为您快速呈现其在 MEXC 的最新价格走势和市场动态。
Real Estate Crypto Crowfunding 的当前市值为 $ 1.39M, 它过去 24 小时的交易量为 --。RECC 的流通量为 886.10M，总供应量是 986104127.3314732，它的完全稀释估值 (FDV) 是 $ 1.55M。
今天内，Real Estate Crypto Crowfunding 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Real Estate Crypto Crowfunding 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0000014712。
在过去60天内，Real Estate Crypto Crowfunding 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0003805358。
在过去90天内，Real Estate Crypto Crowfunding 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0010629245567936004。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.51%
|30天
|$ +0.0000014712
|+0.09%
|60天
|$ -0.0003805358
|-24.21%
|90天
|$ +0.0010629245567936004
|+208.92%
RECC is a Solana-native protocol that tokenises real-world real-estate financing and lets investors lend stablecoins to vetted development projects. Acting as a crowdfunding intermediary, it matches KYB-verified property developers (“sellers”) with crypto or fiat investors (“buyers”) who seek predictable yield . When a project is approved, a smart contract opens a dedicated project pool, accepts the pledged USDC/USDT and mints an LP token that represents each investor’s share; once the funding goal is met, the capital is lent to the developer, and upon repayment investors burn the LP token to reclaim principal plus interest . Initial opportunities advertise estimated annual returns between 6 % and 18 %, reflecting the risk-adjusted cash-flows of each underlying asset . Road-mapped utilities include multi-chain and fiat on-ramp support, a secondary trading venue for LP tokens, a referral and insurance programme, and optional auto-roll of proceeds into new pools, widening access and liquidity for real-world-asset yield on Solana .
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力,并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降,也可能上升,而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。
