RCD Espanyol Fan Token 价格 (ENFT)
今天 RCD Espanyol Fan Token (ENFT) 的实时价格为 0.00224137 USD。目前其市值为 $ 41.25K USD。ENFT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
RCD Espanyol Fan Token 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 6.37K USD
- RCD Espanyol Fan Token 当天价格变化为 -0.96%
- 其循环供应量为 18.13M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ENFT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ENFT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，RCD Espanyol Fan Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，RCD Espanyol Fan Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0006178201。
在过去60天内，RCD Espanyol Fan Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0004108993。
在过去90天内，RCD Espanyol Fan Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0000249548520924572。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.96%
|30天
|$ -0.0006178201
|-27.56%
|60天
|$ +0.0004108993
|+18.33%
|90天
|$ +0.0000249548520924572
|+1.13%
RCD Espanyol Fan Token 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-1.46%
-0.96%
+17.45%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
RCD Espanyol Fan Token is the BRC-20 smart contract designed to revolutionize fan experiences. With the token, RCD Espanyol gives fans the opportunity to participate in exclusive surveys and events, create digital collections, purchase NFTs, enjoy gamification and mission features linked to fan rewards, missions and great experiences. ENFT, RCD Espanyol Bitci Technology Fan Token can be used in the following functions. Survey and Events ENFT Token holders can participate in Paid and Free Surveys or Events on the Bitci Fan Token Platform. Loyalty Subscription ENFT Token holders will be able to use RCD Espanyol Tokens to receive fan rewards, digital collectibles, loyalty points and more. E-Commerce ENFT Token can be included in RCD Espanyol's potential future e-commerce ecosystem, used as payment for shopping payments, products, tickets, memberships and more using BitciPay or FanApp. Advantages ENFT Token holders, including signed products, interact with RCD Espanyol on the Bitci Fan Token Platform to meet and greet one of the players or legends, one-on-one phone calls, entrance to the locker room, watching matches in VIP or similar areas, signed official products, limited edition collectibles. etc. can take advantage of the benefits. Games and Quests ENFT Token holders will have access to multiple missions and gamification features on the Bitci Fan Token Platform.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 ENFT 兑换 AUD
A$0.0036086057
|1 ENFT 兑换 GBP
￡0.0018155097
|1 ENFT 兑换 EUR
€0.0021741289
|1 ENFT 兑换 USD
$0.00224137
|1 ENFT 兑换 MYR
RM0.0100637513
|1 ENFT 兑换 TRY
₺0.0793893254
|1 ENFT 兑换 JPY
¥0.3544054244
|1 ENFT 兑换 RUB
₽0.2303007675
|1 ENFT 兑换 INR
₹0.1928026474
|1 ENFT 兑换 IDR
Rp36.1511239711
|1 ENFT 兑换 PHP
₱0.1311425587
|1 ENFT 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.1133236672
|1 ENFT 兑换 BRL
R$0.0135602885
|1 ENFT 兑换 CAD
C$0.0032275728
|1 ENFT 兑换 BDT
৳0.2734023126
|1 ENFT 兑换 NGN
₦3.4695959326
|1 ENFT 兑换 UAH
₴0.0950116743
|1 ENFT 兑换 VES
Bs0.11879261
|1 ENFT 兑换 PKR
Rs0.6250284382
|1 ENFT 兑换 KZT
₸1.1784226912
|1 ENFT 兑换 THB
฿0.0775289883
|1 ENFT 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0738531415
|1 ENFT 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0020396467
|1 ENFT 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0174378586
|1 ENFT 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0225481822