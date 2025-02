什么是RazrFi (SOLR)

What is the project about? IDOs for: Solana, Arbitrum, Aptos, Sui, Ethereum, Polygon, BSC, Avalanche & all EVM chains What makes your project unique? First AI-driven Multichain Launchpad History of your project. A launchpad project formerly known as solrazr rebranding to RazrFi What’s next for your project? 🔵AI-driven query engine Ask AI questions in natural language & make informed decisions using AI power! 🔵AI-driven whitelist for IDOs AI driven score to auto-whitelist you for IDOs 🔵AI-driven insights for #IDOs AI gives a score if wallet should join IDO based on project category, tokenomics & wallet metadata What can your token be used for? participate for Initial dex offering and we are committed to add value to our community by innovating & breaking through the monotony that exists in the launchpad space.

