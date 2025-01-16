什么是Ravencoin Classic (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides - so they can be limited in quantity, can be named and be issued as securities or as collectibles. You can make your own security token within minutes and take advantage of borderless, global transactions with fast transfer speed. Ravencoin Classic is original chain of Raven project that follows Ravencoin's original technical design, and will continue to maintain the X16R algorithm in the future. At present, the Ravencoin Classic Project has been in stable operation for more than 2 years, and the block height has reached more than 1.2 million.

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) 资源 官网