Rave（KRAV）代币经济学
Rave（KRAV）信息
What is the project about? Krav is a decentralized perpetual crypto quanto exchange
What makes your project unique? Krav is the first-ever decentralized perpetual quanto exchange. At Krav, you can leverage BTC trades using any altcoin as collateral, and have the gains and losses settled in altcoins. What innovations does Krav offer? Catering to Traders and Liquidity Providers (LPs): Project Krav's unique mechanism allows traders to utilize altcoins to open long or short positions on Bitcoin (BTC), catering to a broad spectrum of trading strategies. Meanwhile, LPs have an opportunity to earn transaction fees each time traders modify their positions, offering a potential for steady income. Enabling Strategic Trading with Limit Orders: The ability to set limit orders offers users enhanced control over their trading strategies. The added layer of execution fees attached to limit orders means traders can further fine-tune their strategies to optimize potential profits. Risk Mitigation Measures: Krav incorporates critical risk management tools to safeguard the interests of its users. The funding fee mechanism balances the distribution of long and short positions, mitigating systemic risk. Additionally, a forced liquidation is initiated if a user's open position exceeds 90% of their pledged collateral, protecting the liquidity pool's overall health.
History of your project. Stagnant Altcoins - A Lack of Utility As of today, the global cryptocurrency market cap stands at a staggering $1 trillion, with over 10,000 unique coins tracked by major data aggregators like CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. This diverse landscape of cryptocurrencies paints a promising picture of the sector's growth. However, beneath the surface, a significant discrepancy becomes apparent. While established, large market cap coins have managed to carve out their space in the digital economy with clear utility and strong traction, the vast majority of altcoins remain comparatively dormant. Despite their numbers, many of these meme tokens lack substantial use cases beyond speculative investment. Often, token holders of these coins remain passive, holding their tokens with no immediate use for them, only hoping for future price appreciation. In a market as dynamic and volatile as cryptocurrency, such a passive stance can limit the potential value and versatility of these tokens. Idle Altcoins - A Missed Opportunity In a market teeming with activity, these idle altcoins represent missed opportunities. Tokens that sit unused do not contribute to market dynamics or liquidity, leaving them susceptible to becoming 'zombie' coins - tokens with little trading activity or functional utility. Furthermore, low trading volumes reduce these coins' market visibility, limiting their potential to attract new investors or users. This passive landscape of idle memecoins also impacts token holders. Instead of being able to actively use or engage with their holdings, these individuals and entities find themselves in a waiting game, hoping for a future upswing in token value. It's a restrictive scenario that counteracts the dynamic, participatory ethos that lies at the heart of the crypto world. Krav: Bringing Volatility to Altcoins Krav's vision seeks to redress this imbalance. By introducing the volatility of the two most traded cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum, into lower-volume altcoins, we aim to breathe life into these tokens, turning them into underlying assets for quanto derivatives. In this model, not only does the trading volume of these altcoins increase, but their utility does as well. Token holders can actively engage with their assets, using them as collateral for leveraged trades on BTC and ETH, thereby creating a dynamic, active market space for altcoins that were previously underutilized. With Krav, we aim to unlock the potential of these altcoins, contributing to a more vibrant and diversified crypto economy.
What’s next for your project? Bringing RWAs as trading pairs to crypto. Attracting more altcoin pairs with BTC/ETH. Multi-chain support
What can your token be used for? Staking Staking Staked KRAV bestows three types of rewards: Escrowed KRAV Multiplier Points KRAV Rewards For more information on Escrowed KRAV and Multiplier Points, please refer to the Rewards page. 30% of the fees generated from swaps and leverage trading are converted to $KRAV and distributed to staked KRAV tokens. Please note that the fees distributed are the amount remaining after deduction of referral rewards and the network costs for keepers, which typically account for around 1% of the total fees. To stake your KRAV tokens, visit: https://krav.trade/dashboard/stake $KRAV aims to protect the interests of our community's early backers by preventing their stake from being diluted by substantial whales - it guarantees an equal opportunity playing field for all community participants.
Rave（KRAV）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Rave（KRAV）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Rave（KRAV）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Rave（KRAV）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 KRAV 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
KRAV 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 KRAV 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 KRAV 代币的实时价格吧！
KRAV 价格预测
想知道 KRAV 的未来走势吗？我们的 KRAV 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
为什么选择 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球领先的加密货币交易所，深受全球数百万用户信赖。无论您是新手还是资深交易者，MEXC 都是您进入加密世界的最便捷途径。
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。