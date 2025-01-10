Rapids 价格 (RPD)
今天 Rapids (RPD) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 9.85K USD。RPD 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Rapids 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 2.06 USD
- Rapids 当天价格变化为 +1.69%
- 其循环供应量为 10.39M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 RPD兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 RPD 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Rapids 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Rapids 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Rapids 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Rapids 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.69%
|30天
|$ 0
|+128.70%
|60天
|$ 0
|-40.73%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Rapids 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.05%
+1.69%
+109.17%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
We are a creative agency with a passion for innovation & the design of beautiful creations. We have all envisioned certain aspects of past cryptocurrency projects we would have liked to see come to fruition, and we are applying those underlying philosophies to Rapids. Social Media Networks have become the new medium of personal expression and overall communication. Cryptocurrency and blockchain technology have also enriched our lives by altering the way we transact through online channels. Combining the technologies of social media along with blockchain technology, Rapids aspires to make online transactions even more accessible. With Rapids embedded into social media platforms, we will be able to send and receive payments directly to friends, family, colleagues, companies, and anyone in between. We are currently in the development phase and are expanding daily. Follow us on social media to support our cause and to stay up to date.
