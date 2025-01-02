什么是Ramestta (RAMA)

For public Blockchain, Ramestta Network is a scalability solution. Ramestta aims to address scalability and usability concerns while maintaining decentralization, security, and the ability to leverage the existing developer community and ecosystem. Ramestta Network is an off/side chain scaling solution for existing platforms that provides DApps and user functionalities with scalability and a better userexperience. Ramestta Network, is a scaling solution that seeks to give several methods to boost the speed of transactions (70,000 TPS) on blockchain networks while also lowering their cost and complexity. it aims to solve the problems faced by the blockchain ecosystem by building a decentralized platform with the highest speed of 70000 transactions per second, Transfer Your Crypto with Minimal Gas Fee with Fastest Speed on Ramestta (RAMA) is an open-source project built by a decentralized team of contributors from all over the world. Choose #ramestta Blockchain because of its extremely unique features including the speed to complete about 70000 transactions per second.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Ramestta (RAMA) 资源 官网