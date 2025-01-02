Raiden Network 价格 (RDN)
今天 Raiden Network (RDN) 的实时价格为 0.00414386 USD。目前其市值为 $ 212.00K USD。RDN 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Raiden Network 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 891.53 USD
- Raiden Network 当天价格变化为 +4.31%
- 其循环供应量为 51.14M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 RDN兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 RDN 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Raiden Network 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00017113。
在过去30天内，Raiden Network 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0013785536。
在过去60天内，Raiden Network 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0003609919。
在过去90天内，Raiden Network 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0005678501368443786。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00017113
|+4.31%
|30天
|$ -0.0013785536
|-33.26%
|60天
|$ +0.0003609919
|+8.71%
|90天
|$ +0.0005678501368443786
|+15.88%
Raiden Network 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+4.22%
+4.31%
-0.55%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The introduction of payment channels, specifically the type first described by the Lightning Whitepaper (which introduced the Lightning Network), seeks to fix the scalability and congestion issues that currently plague blockchain technology. While the Lightning Network operates on the Bitcoin blockchain, Raiden introduces a comparable solution for the Ethereum network. There are several key features of the Raiden Network Token. Expedited transfer confirmations (<1 second ). Current transfers on the Ethereum blockchain can take a few seconds to minutes. Private transfers that are not viewable on the global ledger. Solve scalability issues so that Ethereum can create mass adoption, allowing Ethereum to become the peer-to-peer, global payments infrastructure with electronic cash that it was initially designed for. Low fee transactions. Micropayment capability that works in union with any ERC-20 token. The Raiden Network project is being developed by Germany’s Brainbot Technologies AG, a software company devoted to blockchain protocol development. Founded in the year 2000 by Heiko Hees, it currently has between 11 to 50 employees in offices among Berlin, Mainz, and Copenhagen. Also the founder of PediaPress, Hees has been a core developer of Ethereum since March 2014. Being a core developer for Ethereum, it is evident on how the founder sees the flaws in the current its present protocol with ways to improve it. Interestingly enough, the website does not include RDN as one of their main blockchain developments, which could be attributed to the difficulty of highlighting a wide variety of projects they are currently undertaking on one page. However, there are no updates on the status of the Raiden Network Project on either Twitter nor Medium since December 1st, 2017. Raiden can be used for a wide variety of applications and purposes such as Micropayments For Content Distribution, Decentralized M2M Markets, API Access and Fast Decentralized Exchanges."
