RADA Foundation 价格 (RADA)
今天 RADA Foundation (RADA) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。RADA 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
RADA Foundation 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 16.00 USD
- RADA Foundation 当天价格变化为 -41.50%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 RADA兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 RADA 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，RADA Foundation 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，RADA Foundation 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，RADA Foundation 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，RADA Foundation 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-41.50%
|30天
|$ 0
|-37.79%
|60天
|$ 0
|-92.87%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
RADA Foundation 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
-41.50%
-19.18%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? RADA seeks to transform the traditional sports and entertainment industries by leveraging blockchain technology. The RADA Foundation propels the RADA cryptocurrency into operation as a governance token and employs RADA NFTs for utility objectives. In addition, the foundation intends to launch a Web3 platform dedicated to the RADA DAO community, where DAO members exercise authority by proposing, voting, and making pivotal decisions about the various RADA projects. The vision behind RADA is to pioneer a transformative approach in the world of sports and entertainment. The RADA Foundation has earmarked its first project, which centers on the 'Acquisition and management of a professional European FC in the lower leagues,' complemented by a football talent development initiative. What makes your project unique? The RADA Foundation's primary mission is to reshape the conventional landscape of the football industry, transforming it into a democratic, fan-inclusive ecosystem that transcends borders and breaks down barriers. RADA seeks to create a platform where fans are not merely spectators but vital contributors with a sense of true ownership and belonging. This is not just about changing the club operations—it is about a radical transformation of what it means to be part of a football community, a vision set to create ripples throughout the sport. Moreover, the RADA talent development program offers budding footballers an unparalleled opportunity, aiming to identify and foster talented sports individuals in collaboration with professional sports academies. The program’s holistic approach ensures transparency, comprehensive care, facilities, and a robust training regimen for the player, coupled with secured funding. History of your project. Not all football club management possesses the requisite capabilities to elevate their club's visibility to become one of the prominent FCs in the industry. Recognizing the inherent fusion of sports and technology, RADA is committed to seamlessly integrating real-world business practices with the principles of Web3.0. Moreover, we possess the expertise to identify suitable sponsors and investors for sports ventures. In today's digital landscape, the internet facilitates universal access to project information at any time and from any location. However, with the advent of Web3.0, individuals not only gain access to project details but also have the opportunity to become key stakeholders in the project itself. In this regard, RADA endeavors to facilitate the growth of European FCs by enabling blockchain and Web3.0 enthusiasts to actively contribute to the development of these football clubs. Piloting this ambitious project is a team of experts with rich, diverse experience in sports, technology, and finance. This group of professionals shares a common goal—to fuse their love for football with the transformative power of Web 3.0. Adding to this already strong team is brand ambassador, David Villa, a renowned figure in the football world. As a celebrated World Cup champion, Villa's association with RADA lends the initiative both credibility and an insider's view of the football industry. His valuable insights and global reputation will undoubtedly play a significant role in driving RADA's aim to usher the football industry into the era of Web 3.0. What’s next for your project? For the predetermined project, the RADA team is developing a web3.0 platform based on the DAO community. The RADA Auto-executable SmartContract (RAS) Factory will be developed to complete its unique two-track hybrid voting system. Moreover, the foundation aims to integrate the Explore RADA Asset (ERA) system with Etherscan for transparent fund tracking. Furthermore, a random NFT draw system will be developed based on Chainlink Verifiable Random Function (VRF) to be applied to the DAO community. In pursuit of the first project's execution, they are conducting due diligence on European candidate Football Clubs, including Ambassadors and industry experts, with the goal of acquisition in 2024. What can your token be used for? RADA is a native token in its ecosystem. The RADA Token offers unique financial incentives, steering clear of the traditional PoW and PoS models. Instead, it rewards participants for consuming RADA tokens or active participation in the ecosystem, thereby catalyzing community engagement. By integrating a Metamask wallet with the DAO platform and holding RADA tokens, one can become a member and use tokens to propose and vote. Also, tokens can be used to participate in RADA NFT draws, and some acquired NFTs can be used as voting weights.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 RADA 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 RADA 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 RADA 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 RADA 兑换 USD
$--
|1 RADA 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 RADA 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 RADA 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 RADA 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 RADA 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 RADA 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 RADA 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 RADA 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 RADA 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 RADA 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 RADA 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 RADA 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 RADA 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 RADA 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 RADA 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 RADA 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 RADA 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 RADA 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 RADA 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 RADA 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 RADA 兑换 MAD
.د.م--